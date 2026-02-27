ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Make Excuses And Stall Everything': SC On Objections On ECI's Training To Judicial Officers In West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot entertain everyday objections to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, stressing that petitioners must refrain from making excuses to stall the exercise and that "there has to be an end to it."

The top court made this observation while refusing to entertain objections raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Election Commission of India (ECI) imparting training to judicial officers deployed for claims verification in the SIR process. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made it clear that the poll panel’s training module cannot override its orders, and that judicial officers must be trusted.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee represented the petitioners, and senior advocate D S Naidu represented the ECI. The petitioners' counsel orally mentioned the matter before the bench led by the CJI.

Sibal said they issued directions to the judicial officers and issued a training module stating what they should accept and what they should not accept. The CJI asked, "How does it matter? Judicial officers will take a call".

Sibal stressed that the ECI gave them directions about what certificate to accept and what not to accept without referring to the chief justice. The CJI replied, "do not doubt the judicial officers."

Sibal said it is a training module for judicial officers issued by the ECI and added, "But if they say do not accept the domicile certificate for which students get admission to the universities."

The bench said you have a right to say that documents should be accepted, and the judicial officer will decide. "But the chief justice will decide that is what your lordships said. Kindly see the February 20, 2026 order. Chief justice will decide the modalities", said Sibal. The bench said the judicial officer will decide.

The bench said the chief justice will decide the modalities and modalities mean the arrangements for this entire process that has to be undertaken. "Please do not make little excuses and stall everything….we can't hear like this. Every day, there has to be an end to it. We went beyond our imagination. There has to be an end (to it)," CJI told Sibal, who insisted that there should be fairness in the system.