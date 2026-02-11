ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Don’t Go By Media Reports On Any Brand Of Aircraft’, SC On AI 171 Crash

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file a brief report on the 'procedural protocol' followed so far, after it was informed that the investigation into the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is at its fag end.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171, en route to London's Gatwick airport, was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder. The crash took place after the plane took off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the victims.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing NGO Safety Matters Foundation, said, "What happened is very alarming that after this accident, three other Air India aircrafts of the same Boeing 787 have suffered similar problems (regarding the fuel switch)".

The CJI said, “Don’t go by the media reports…last week or so they were saying that Boeing, this Dreamliner 787, coming from London to Bengaluru, there this switch was found to be…I have been closely following because on Sunday, I was in a Dreamliner from Paris to Delhi. Nothing was found; the airline came out with an official statement that the switch was perfectly in order”.

The CJI added, “This very unfortunate accident...261 innocent lives (lost)...it's not a small tragedy for any nation…. For a parent losing a pilot son like this, we can understand...we have full sympathy with the father and we really do not know how he will be able to come out of such a shock and void created”.

“But let us also be very conservative in making observations against any particular brand of aircraft...There was a time when the Dreamliner was treated as one of the best and safest aircraft", the CJI orally observed.