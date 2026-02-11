‘Don’t Go By Media Reports On Any Brand Of Aircraft’, SC On AI 171 Crash
CJI said the airlines came out with an official statement that the fuel switches in Boeing Dreamliner aircraft were perfectly in order.
February 11, 2026
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file a brief report on the 'procedural protocol' followed so far, after it was informed that the investigation into the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is at its fag end.
Air India's Boeing 787-8 flight AI171, en route to London's Gatwick airport, was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder. The crash took place after the plane took off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the victims.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing NGO Safety Matters Foundation, said, "What happened is very alarming that after this accident, three other Air India aircrafts of the same Boeing 787 have suffered similar problems (regarding the fuel switch)".
The CJI said, “Don’t go by the media reports…last week or so they were saying that Boeing, this Dreamliner 787, coming from London to Bengaluru, there this switch was found to be…I have been closely following because on Sunday, I was in a Dreamliner from Paris to Delhi. Nothing was found; the airline came out with an official statement that the switch was perfectly in order”.
The CJI added, “This very unfortunate accident...261 innocent lives (lost)...it's not a small tragedy for any nation…. For a parent losing a pilot son like this, we can understand...we have full sympathy with the father and we really do not know how he will be able to come out of such a shock and void created”.
“But let us also be very conservative in making observations against any particular brand of aircraft...There was a time when the Dreamliner was treated as one of the best and safest aircraft", the CJI orally observed.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, submitted that the AAIB probe is in final stages and some parts need to be carried out in foreign countries. He said three related pleas on the matter may be listed after three weeks for a comprehensive hearing.
The bench was initially of the view that the AAIB inquiry report be submitted before it in a sealed cover. Mehta assured the bench that the details of the inquiry will be shared with them. The bench said the AAIB's role is to determine the cause of the crash and not to impute motive.
Bhushan said more than 8,000 pilots are saying that the Boeing 787 is not safe and should be grounded and pointed out that five members in the AAIB inquiry team are from the DGCA. "The only way to satisfy Bhushan is to appoint a committee headed by Bhushan himself," said Mehta. The bench asked the Centre to file a report on the procedural protocol followed so far in the probe.
"Let us see the result of the AAIB probe and then we will see whether a court of inquiry will be needed or not," the CJI said and fixed the three pleas for hearing after three weeks.
The apex court on January 28, had agreed to hear the pleas that have alleged that the official probe into the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash has violated the citizens' fundamental rights to life, equality and access to truthful information. The apex court in November, last year, had said deceased pilot Captain Sabharwal was not blamed in the AAIB's preliminary report into the crash.
