ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Deploy Indian Seafarers In Ships Passing Through Hormuz: India To Shipping Firms

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 13, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India has directed ship owners, ship managers and recruitment and placement service companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), in an official circular released late Wednesday, said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.

Iran and US continue to trade fire in the region as the June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries has effectively collapsed.

Seafarers have been in the line of fire since the war first broke out on February 28 this year. The US and Israel's joint attack on Iran that day killed Islamic Republic's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures of the Iranian government.

Iran retaliated by striking US bases in the Gulf and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. It targeted vessels that did not comply with its directions killing several seafarers. As per government sources, as many as 13 Indian seafarers have been killed and three remain missing in the escalating maritime conflict.

In its circular, the DGMA said that recent attacks on merchant vessels -- including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT -- have significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the area.