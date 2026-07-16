Don't Deploy Indian Seafarers In Ships Passing Through Hormuz: India To Shipping Firms
The DGMA said it continues to monitor evolving security situation in the Gulf and remains committed to safeguarding the security and welfare of Indian seafarers.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India has directed ship owners, ship managers and recruitment and placement service companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.
The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), in an official circular released late Wednesday, said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.
Iran and US continue to trade fire in the region as the June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries has effectively collapsed.
Seafarers have been in the line of fire since the war first broke out on February 28 this year. The US and Israel's joint attack on Iran that day killed Islamic Republic's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures of the Iranian government.
Iran retaliated by striking US bases in the Gulf and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. It targeted vessels that did not comply with its directions killing several seafarers. As per government sources, as many as 13 Indian seafarers have been killed and three remain missing in the escalating maritime conflict.
In its circular, the DGMA said that recent attacks on merchant vessels -- including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT -- have significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the area.
Advisory for Indian Maritime Stakeholders— Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) July 15, 2026
In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), through DGMA Circular No. 36 of 2026, has directed Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL Companies to avoid… pic.twitter.com/s8XgKI1ifn
The circular directed masters of vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters to maintain heightened security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings and security advisories, and strictly implement Ship Security Plans and other measures under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.
However, ship owners, ship managers and RPSL companies have been instructed not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.
For emergency assistance, the DGMA asked seafarers and vessels to immediately contact the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) or the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).
The DGMA said it continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation in the Gulf region and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after US strikes on Iranian military installations stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through Hormuz.
The United States targeted Iran's coastal defence and missile facilities on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade on its ports. In response, Iran threatened to curb more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an existential war with the US.
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