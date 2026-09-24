ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Delay... We've Seen What It Does In Case Of Shiv Sena: SC In TMC Name-Symbol Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to spell out a clear timeframe to finally decide the bitter dispute between two rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) factions, over the party name and its “flowers and grass” election symbol. When counsel for Ritabrata Banerjee’s camp pointed at routine interim orders in similar battles like the Shiv Sena, the Apex court observed: “We have seen what delay does in [the case of] Shiv Sena, Sir.”

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee represented former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Neeraj Kishan Kaul represented the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

The bench was hearing a plea by Mamata Banerjee, challenging the ECI’s decision to freeze the TMC name and its reserved 'flowers and grass' election symbol, amid the dispute between rival party factions.

At the outset of the hearing, Sibal asked whether the ECI can pass such an order in the midst of byelections. The bench pointed out that the election schedule has already been notified, and orally observed that the ECI's interim arrangement for the purpose of the notified West Bengal byelections "cannot be touched".

Sibal also argued that the dispute had reached the ECI in July, but the matter was kept pending for several months, and now it is in the middle of the byelections.

Justice Bagchi said the poll panel should come to a final decision in this matter as quickly as possible. The CJI added, "Before any next election takes place in the state."

Sibal said, “I have two problems, if you allow this order to remain. It will be passed in every election. That means, in the middle of an election, you pass an order.” Justice Bagchi said there is no election now. Sibal argued that there will be other elections, like the Calcutta Municipal Corporation election, and we cannot allow the ECI to do this.

“In another election in another state, it will still pass an order… This kind of order from the ECI, leaving a party with no remedy, is impermissible,” argued Sibal. Rohatgi said these orders have been passed in the past, and every party has gone through it. The bench asked what the ECI should have done.