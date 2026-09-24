Don't Delay... We've Seen What It Does In Case Of Shiv Sena: SC In TMC Name-Symbol Row
Bench was responding to Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ritabrata Banerjee faction, who said, "I have experience of such orders. I did the AIADMK, Shiv Sena cases."
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to spell out a clear timeframe to finally decide the bitter dispute between two rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) factions, over the party name and its “flowers and grass” election symbol. When counsel for Ritabrata Banerjee’s camp pointed at routine interim orders in similar battles like the Shiv Sena, the Apex court observed: “We have seen what delay does in [the case of] Shiv Sena, Sir.”
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Kalyan Banerjee represented former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Neeraj Kishan Kaul represented the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
The bench was hearing a plea by Mamata Banerjee, challenging the ECI’s decision to freeze the TMC name and its reserved 'flowers and grass' election symbol, amid the dispute between rival party factions.
At the outset of the hearing, Sibal asked whether the ECI can pass such an order in the midst of byelections. The bench pointed out that the election schedule has already been notified, and orally observed that the ECI's interim arrangement for the purpose of the notified West Bengal byelections "cannot be touched".
Sibal also argued that the dispute had reached the ECI in July, but the matter was kept pending for several months, and now it is in the middle of the byelections.
Justice Bagchi said the poll panel should come to a final decision in this matter as quickly as possible. The CJI added, "Before any next election takes place in the state."
Sibal said, “I have two problems, if you allow this order to remain. It will be passed in every election. That means, in the middle of an election, you pass an order.” Justice Bagchi said there is no election now. Sibal argued that there will be other elections, like the Calcutta Municipal Corporation election, and we cannot allow the ECI to do this.
“In another election in another state, it will still pass an order… This kind of order from the ECI, leaving a party with no remedy, is impermissible,” argued Sibal. Rohatgi said these orders have been passed in the past, and every party has gone through it. The bench asked what the ECI should have done.
“This was all over in July; we filed our reply on July 2. He (the rival faction) was given time till July 6 and he didn't file a reply. Then he was given time till July 25, and he doesn't file a reply… On August 18, they go to the Speaker of the Assembly, get recognition from there, and then poll notification is issued on September 7. Then, an order is passed in the middle of the election. How is this possible?”, argued Sibal, adding that the same order could have been passed in July, and his client would have had the remedy.
The bench said the order may be right or wrong, but can an authority that is supposed to pass a final order, not pass an interim order? Sibal said the intent of the ECI’s order is to leave him without a remedy.
“We need to work out a solution, where ECI is in charge of the election process…. Both groups were filing their nominations," observed the bench. Sibal urged the bench to ask the poll panel to decide the matter in October. The bench said the parties should cooperate.
“My Lord, evidence has to be led… They have other work too; this is also one part of their adjudication… I have no objection. I have had experience of these kinds of orders before the ECI. I am saying do not do October. October is too short,” contended Rohatgi.
“Give some breathing time… I did the case of AIADMK, we have done Shiv Sena…,” said Rohatgi. Justice Bagchi said, “We have seen what delay does, in [the case of] Shiv Sena, Sir.”
Kaul said, “Actually, it is easy to say what they have said. After rival factions emerge, resolutions are held, chairpersons are appointed… Two sets of nomination papers were filed for each, when the election was announced…,” said Kaul.
“But to say 'Do it in 10-20 days'... These are matters where affidavits and evidence will be filed. Even in [the case of the] NCP, when issue arose, substantial hearings of 3-4 hours took place… To say 'Do it in one month, 20 days' may be unreasonable,” added Kaul.
After hearing the submissions, the bench asked senior advocate D S Naidu, appearing for the ECI, to apprise it of the timeline for finally deciding the row, and then posted Mamata Banerjee’s plea for the next hearing on September 28.
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