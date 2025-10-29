'Don't Be Scared': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi After Trump Repeats India–Pakistan Mediation Claim
Hours after US President Donald Trump again claimed he brokered peace between India and Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi urged PM Narendra Modi to respond without fear.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
“Trump is insulting Modi in country after country. The latest is South Korea. Repeated that he used trade to frighten Modi into stopping Operation Sindoor. Said seven planes were shot down,” Gandhi wrote on X. “Don’t be scared, Modi ji, find the courage to respond,” he said.
Trump is insulting Modi in country after country. Latest is South Korea.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2025
1. Repeated that he used trade to frighten Modi into stopping Operation Sindoor.
2. Said 7 planes were shot down.
Don’t be scared Modi ji, find the courage to respond.
Gandhi’s comments came hours after Trump reiterated his claim that he acted as a mediator between India and Pakistan to end the hostilities. “I called Prime Minister Modi and said we can’t make a trade deal with you as you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing,” Trump said while speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Trump's claim about 7 aircraft
On Monday, Trump made another shocking claim that seven aircraft were shot down during the India-Pakistan military conflict in May. “If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down,” he said.
“I said to Prime Minister Modi and I said to the Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif), a very nice man, a very good man and the Field Marshal (Asim Munir) over in Pakistan. I said, Look we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting,” Trump said.
“We said ‘no, we’re not doing any deals if you’re going to fight’ and within 24 hours that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” he said. “I think trade is responsible for 70 per cent of the fact that we didn’t have wars,” he added.
Also Read