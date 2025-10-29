ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Be Scared': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi After Trump Repeats India–Pakistan Mediation Claim

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Trump is insulting Modi in country after country. The latest is South Korea. Repeated that he used trade to frighten Modi into stopping Operation Sindoor. Said seven planes were shot down,” Gandhi wrote on X. “Don’t be scared, Modi ji, find the courage to respond,” he said.

Gandhi’s comments came hours after Trump reiterated his claim that he acted as a mediator between India and Pakistan to end the hostilities. “I called Prime Minister Modi and said we can’t make a trade deal with you as you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing,” Trump said while speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.