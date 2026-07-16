ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Ask Me To End Fast, Join July 20 March Instead: Sonam Wangchuk

Medical staff check on environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike as part of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ruled out ending his indefinite hunger strike despite appeals from political leaders and supporters, saying breaking the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message. "If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave..." said Wangchuk, and asked what would change if he ended the fast. Instead, he urged people to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march on July 20, saying students in schools and colleges should participate "in a real lesson in political science and democracy". In a video message shared late on Wednesday night -- day 18 of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said, "I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern."