DoNER Ministry Identifies Eight USPs And As Many Iconic Tourism Destinations In Northeast

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Stating that Northeast has become the growth engine of India, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday said his ministry has identified eight USPs and as many iconic tourism destinations under a unified branding strategy chalked out for the region.

“The Ministry has taken the initiative to position the Northeast as a global tourism and cultural destination through a unified Brand Northeast strategy. Each state has its own unique products and experiences such as Muga Silk of Assam, Lakadong Turmeric of Meghalaya, Polo from Manipur, Organic Farming from Sikkim, and Queen Pineapple of Tripura to promote its identity," Scindia said.

He said, eight iconic tourism destinations, including Kaziranga (Assam), Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh), Sohra (Meghalaya), Thenzawl (Mizoram), Matabari (Tripura), Kisama (Nagaland), Namchi (Sikkim), and Moirang (Manipur), are being developed as world-class attractions under public-private partnerships.”

Scindia said homestay and eco-tourism models have been expanded across states, contributing to a 45 per cent rise in rural incomes and fostering sustainable livelihoods. He said the DoNER Ministry achieved its highest-ever expenditure of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25, marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years.

“This performance reflects the Ministry's emphasis on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring, and timely delivery. Weekly review mechanisms, four-installment fund releases, and digital tracking through the Poorvottar Vikas Setu portal have brought transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalization of completed projects,” said Scindia on the one year achievements of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Scindia said Rs 4.48 lakh crore investment commitments were secured during the Rising North East Investors Summit held in May this year with participation from eight Chief Ministers, eight Union Ministers, over 100 Ambassadors, and 108 PSUs.

He said the Ministry has institutionalized Chief Minister-led sectoral high-level task forces across eight sectors such as tourism, investment, handicrafts, agriculture, infrastructure, sports, north east economic corridor and protein self-reliance.