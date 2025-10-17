DoNER Ministry Identifies Eight USPs And As Many Iconic Tourism Destinations In Northeast
The Ministry took the initiative to position the Northeast as a global tourism and cultural destination through a unified Brand Northeast strategy.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Stating that Northeast has become the growth engine of India, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday said his ministry has identified eight USPs and as many iconic tourism destinations under a unified branding strategy chalked out for the region.
“The Ministry has taken the initiative to position the Northeast as a global tourism and cultural destination through a unified Brand Northeast strategy. Each state has its own unique products and experiences such as Muga Silk of Assam, Lakadong Turmeric of Meghalaya, Polo from Manipur, Organic Farming from Sikkim, and Queen Pineapple of Tripura to promote its identity," Scindia said.
He said, eight iconic tourism destinations, including Kaziranga (Assam), Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh), Sohra (Meghalaya), Thenzawl (Mizoram), Matabari (Tripura), Kisama (Nagaland), Namchi (Sikkim), and Moirang (Manipur), are being developed as world-class attractions under public-private partnerships.”
Scindia said homestay and eco-tourism models have been expanded across states, contributing to a 45 per cent rise in rural incomes and fostering sustainable livelihoods. He said the DoNER Ministry achieved its highest-ever expenditure of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25, marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years.
“This performance reflects the Ministry's emphasis on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring, and timely delivery. Weekly review mechanisms, four-installment fund releases, and digital tracking through the Poorvottar Vikas Setu portal have brought transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalization of completed projects,” said Scindia on the one year achievements of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Scindia said Rs 4.48 lakh crore investment commitments were secured during the Rising North East Investors Summit held in May this year with participation from eight Chief Ministers, eight Union Ministers, over 100 Ambassadors, and 108 PSUs.
He said the Ministry has institutionalized Chief Minister-led sectoral high-level task forces across eight sectors such as tourism, investment, handicrafts, agriculture, infrastructure, sports, north east economic corridor and protein self-reliance.
“These task forces are fostering inter-state collaboration, enabling policy alignment, and ensuring that development efforts are regionally integrated rather than state-bound,” he said.
Through an inter-ministerial facilitation mechanism, the Ministry has accelerated approvals for major infrastructure projects including Shillong Airport Expansion, alternative alignment to NH-10 in Sikkim, and Kailashahar Airport Development in Tripura, thereby strengthening the connectivity backbone of the region, Scindia said.
On the importance of improving connectivity to fully realize the tourism potential, the Union Minister mentioned the remarkable progress made during the last 11 years.
“As compared to just nine airports in eight NE States, with none in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, the number has now increased to 17, with four airports in Arunachal Pradesh alone. In terms of rail connectivity, all the NE States will be connected by the year 2029. We are also progressing with the Kaladan and India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway projects to connect the NE region with the rest of the world. The region is emerging as the gateway of India rather than being the last frontier,” he said.
Scindia underlined the government’s efforts to diversify the Northeast’s economy through industry-led agri-horti value chain development.
“The National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm has brought over 68,000 hectares under cultivation with 47 nurseries and five seed gardens established,” he said.
The Agarwood sector has seen a six-fold increase in export quota and operationalization of an export facilitation portal in collaboration with DGFT, with GI registration currently underway.
“The bamboo sector, with 22 projects worth Rs 126.7 crore, has trained 2,587 artisans and launched Amazon-linked market access models, integrating traditional crafts with global markets. These interventions are creating jobs, strengthening exports, and enhancing rural entrepreneurship,” Scindia said.
Also Read
DoNER Ministry To Take Initiative To Setup Defence Corridor In Assam