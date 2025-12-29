ETV Bharat / bharat

Scindia Appeals To Dhami To Take Stringent Action Against Angel Chakma's Killers

New Delhi: The Minister for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami for taking stringent actions against the culprit involved in the death of Angel Chakma in Uttarakhand.

“I have spoken in detail with the honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami ji, and firmly urged that a fair, swift, and most stringent investigation of this matter be ensured, and that the culprits be brought within the ambit of the law and awarded the harshest possible punishment, so that the victims receive justice and a clear message goes out to society that there is no place for such crimes,” said DoNER Minister Scindia.

Angel Chakma, a native of Tripura was brutally assaulted by a group of six local youths on December 9 near a roadside canteen in the Selakui police station area in Dehradun. However, after 17 days of treatment, Chakma succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Scindia said that the incident is not merely a criminal incident, but a profound blow to humanity and sensitivity. “At the same time, while discussing this matter with the honorable Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha ji, I have made it clear that in this difficult time, the Central Government stands firmly with the state,” said Scindia.

He said that such crimes against human dignity are a direct assault on the values of both our society and our Constitution, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the trial of the murder of Anjel Chakma in a fast track court.