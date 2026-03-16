ETV Bharat / bharat

Domestic LPG vs PNG: India's Cooking Fuel Divide Exposes Rural Demand And Global Energy Risks

A man carries a placard at a protest over 'LPG crisis' during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2026. ( PTI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India's household cooking fuel landscape is overwhelmingly dominated by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a trend accelerated by large welfare programmes and expanding distribution networks over the past decade. A closer examination of national energy data reveals a stark divide between LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) usage across the country. While LPG cylinders have penetrated even remote rural areas through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), PNG connections remain concentrated in a few urbanised regions with developed pipeline infrastructure.

Comparison of the two types of fuels, which are portable and available across a wide area versus those that sit across pipelines and need lots of infrastructure highlight India's successful push for clean cooking fuels but they also highlight the ongoing difficulty India has as it tries to build the gas-based economy.

India has experienced tremendous growth in the consumption of LPG over the past 30 years as a result of both an improving economy and an increase in access to LPG through new domestic LPG schemes as a result of the Government of India expanding those programs through policy initiatives.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the total amount of LPG consumed in India has increased about six times from the amount it consumed in 1998–99 (446,000 Metric Tonnes - TMT) to an estimated amount of 2,754 TMT by 2025–26.

Consumers rest on empty cylinders while waiting in a queue in the wake of supply disruptions of LPG, near a gas agency in Prayagraj, Monday, March 16, 2026. (PTI)

The years of the 2000s and 2010s were the most rapid years of growth in LPG consumption in India as average annual consumption increased between 8% and 11%. The rate at which LPG is consumed was greatly increased in 2016-17 with the introduction of the PMUY scheme when the year-to-year increase in LPG consumption across India was approximately 10.1%, largely as a result of millions of new households being added to the overall number of households consuming LPG.

But from 2020 onward there has been a slowdown in how fast the installation and use of LPG have grown due to the fact that nearly all areas of the country already have LPG connections distributed to households.

Prior to PMUY, the reliance of rural homes for cooking on such sources as wood, farm products & animal waste for fuel was significant, and PMUY fundamentally changed that reliance by providing LPG service as an option for rural kitchens by giving free LPG connections with either free or subsidized cylinders to low income households.

LPG cylinders can be transported by road to almost any part of the country, while PNG requires extensive pipeline networks, city gas distribution systems and urban planning integration.

States with the largest LPG consumer base

States with the largest LPG consumer base (ETV Bharat Graphics)

LPG usage patterns across states mirror India’s demographic distribution and welfare coverage.

Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for about 15% of India’s total LPG consumers, highlighting the scale of LPG dependence in the country’s most populous state.

Under the PMUY scheme

Uttar Pradesh leads with 1.88 crore beneficiaries.

West Bengal follows with 1.24 crore.

Bihar has 1.18 crore.

Madhya Pradesh has 89 lakh.

Rajasthan has 74.3 lakh.

These states also have relatively high rural populations. According to Census data:

Uttar Pradesh: 77.7% rural

Bihar: 88.7% rural

Madhya Pradesh: 72.4% rural

Rajasthan: 75.1% rural

This rural dominance explains the strong demand for LPG connections in these states.

Urban households consume more LPG

Despite the large number of LPG consumers in rural states, data shows that urban households consume significantly more LPG per household.

For example:

Delhi households consume an average of 11.4 kg of LPG per month

Uttar Pradesh households consume about 7.7 kg

Bihar households consume about 6.7 kg

Since a standard domestic LPG cylinder contains 14.2 kg, the average household in Bihar uses less than half a cylinder per month.

This suggests that many rural households with LPG connections may still be supplementing cooking fuel with traditional sources or stretching cylinders over longer periods. The consumption gap correlates strongly with the distribution of PMUY beneficiaries.

Because the majority of PMUY connections are in rural areas, many households possess LPG access but use it less frequently compared with urban households that rely almost entirely on LPG for cooking.

Consumption habits are impacted by income distribution. States with a greater income level in general have a greater average monthly consumption of LPG per household reflecting their significantly higher purchasing ability and dependence on LPG cooking.

High Total with Low Average Household Consumption

There is an apparent contradiction when we compare total LPG consumption versus average LPG consumption per household.

States with large populations and high density LPG connectivity, such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, rank highest in total consumption; however, they rank relatively low in average consumption on a per household basis.

For example, Uttar Pradesh has the highest consumption of LPG at 377.4 TMT/month; however, it ranks 22nd in the country per average household consumption.