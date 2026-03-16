Domestic LPG vs PNG: India's Cooking Fuel Divide Exposes Rural Demand And Global Energy Risks
LPG dominates India’s household cooking fuel with over 32 crore users, while PNG remains limited to urban areas due to slow pipeline expansion.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India's household cooking fuel landscape is overwhelmingly dominated by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a trend accelerated by large welfare programmes and expanding distribution networks over the past decade. A closer examination of national energy data reveals a stark divide between LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) usage across the country. While LPG cylinders have penetrated even remote rural areas through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), PNG connections remain concentrated in a few urbanised regions with developed pipeline infrastructure.
Comparison of the two types of fuels, which are portable and available across a wide area versus those that sit across pipelines and need lots of infrastructure highlight India's successful push for clean cooking fuels but they also highlight the ongoing difficulty India has as it tries to build the gas-based economy.
India has experienced tremendous growth in the consumption of LPG over the past 30 years as a result of both an improving economy and an increase in access to LPG through new domestic LPG schemes as a result of the Government of India expanding those programs through policy initiatives.
According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the total amount of LPG consumed in India has increased about six times from the amount it consumed in 1998–99 (446,000 Metric Tonnes - TMT) to an estimated amount of 2,754 TMT by 2025–26.
The years of the 2000s and 2010s were the most rapid years of growth in LPG consumption in India as average annual consumption increased between 8% and 11%. The rate at which LPG is consumed was greatly increased in 2016-17 with the introduction of the PMUY scheme when the year-to-year increase in LPG consumption across India was approximately 10.1%, largely as a result of millions of new households being added to the overall number of households consuming LPG.
But from 2020 onward there has been a slowdown in how fast the installation and use of LPG have grown due to the fact that nearly all areas of the country already have LPG connections distributed to households.
Prior to PMUY, the reliance of rural homes for cooking on such sources as wood, farm products & animal waste for fuel was significant, and PMUY fundamentally changed that reliance by providing LPG service as an option for rural kitchens by giving free LPG connections with either free or subsidized cylinders to low income households.
LPG cylinders can be transported by road to almost any part of the country, while PNG requires extensive pipeline networks, city gas distribution systems and urban planning integration.
States with the largest LPG consumer base
LPG usage patterns across states mirror India’s demographic distribution and welfare coverage.
Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for about 15% of India’s total LPG consumers, highlighting the scale of LPG dependence in the country’s most populous state.
Under the PMUY scheme
- Uttar Pradesh leads with 1.88 crore beneficiaries.
- West Bengal follows with 1.24 crore.
- Bihar has 1.18 crore.
- Madhya Pradesh has 89 lakh.
- Rajasthan has 74.3 lakh.
These states also have relatively high rural populations. According to Census data:
- Uttar Pradesh: 77.7% rural
- Bihar: 88.7% rural
- Madhya Pradesh: 72.4% rural
- Rajasthan: 75.1% rural
This rural dominance explains the strong demand for LPG connections in these states.
Urban households consume more LPG
Despite the large number of LPG consumers in rural states, data shows that urban households consume significantly more LPG per household.
For example:
- Delhi households consume an average of 11.4 kg of LPG per month
- Uttar Pradesh households consume about 7.7 kg
- Bihar households consume about 6.7 kg
Since a standard domestic LPG cylinder contains 14.2 kg, the average household in Bihar uses less than half a cylinder per month.
This suggests that many rural households with LPG connections may still be supplementing cooking fuel with traditional sources or stretching cylinders over longer periods. The consumption gap correlates strongly with the distribution of PMUY beneficiaries.
Because the majority of PMUY connections are in rural areas, many households possess LPG access but use it less frequently compared with urban households that rely almost entirely on LPG for cooking.
Consumption habits are impacted by income distribution. States with a greater income level in general have a greater average monthly consumption of LPG per household reflecting their significantly higher purchasing ability and dependence on LPG cooking.
High Total with Low Average Household Consumption
There is an apparent contradiction when we compare total LPG consumption versus average LPG consumption per household.
States with large populations and high density LPG connectivity, such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, rank highest in total consumption; however, they rank relatively low in average consumption on a per household basis.
For example, Uttar Pradesh has the highest consumption of LPG at 377.4 TMT/month; however, it ranks 22nd in the country per average household consumption.
This appears to indicate that although LPG connectivity has expanded greatly, the actual amount consumed per household has very little rhyme or reason to it geographically.
PNG Growth Is Not Steady Across The Country
LPG is still the primary source of fuel used for cooking within a home; however, PNG is making steady progress in its growth given the expansion of CGD networks across the country.
Differences exist within various areas across India regarding PNG penetration.
Western India leads
- Western states have the highest PNG adoption levels.
- Around 71.8 lakh PNG connections
- 15.7% penetration compared with LPG consumers
- Gujarat stands out with 39.7% PNG penetration, the highest in the country. The state was among the earliest adopters of city gas distribution networks.
- Maharashtra also has strong PNG growth with about 36.17 lakh connections, representing roughly 14% penetration relative to LPG users.
Northern India shows moderate adoption
- Northern states have moderate levels of PNG access.
- The region has 41.37 lakh PNG connections, representing 6.1% penetration.
Within this region:
- Delhi has approximately 29.3% penetration of PNG, which is one of the highest in India.
- UP has approximately 476.7 lakh LPG consumers, and only 16.5 lakh PNG connections, representing significant need for infrastructure development.
Eastern India has limited PNG access
Thus far, it is estimated that:
- 4.48 lakh connections have been made in eastern India.
- 1.4% penetration.
- There are substantial LPG users in the states of West Bengal and Bihar; however, they have limited pipeline infrastructure.
South India
Similarly, southern India has approximately:
- 10.36 lakh PNG connections
- 1.5% penetration
While there are a substantial number of LPG users in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there is limited piped gas infrastructure available specifically to the major cities.
Northeast sees minimal PNG reach
The northeastern region has only 1.2 lakh PNG connections, translating to around 2% penetration relative to LPG consumers.
Because of both geographic challenges and limits in the national pipeline infrastructure, LPG cylinders have become a primary means of cooking fuel throughout India.
Expansion in LPG infrastructure
According to the Census of India, there has been significant growth in the provision of LPG to users across India since the last census occured.
Since April 2014
- LPG connections increased from 14.52 crore to 32.83 crore.
- LPG distributors increased from 13,896 to 25,532.
- Over 90% of new distributors serve rural areas.
- More than 30.43 crore LPG consumers are enrolled under the PAHAL direct benefit transfer scheme, which enables targeted subsidy transfers.
Meanwhile, over 1.14 crore households voluntarily gave up LPG subsidies under the “Give It Up” campaign.
Rising LPG consumption among Ujjwala households
Government data indicates a steady increase in LPG usage among PMUY beneficiaries.
Per capita consumption of LPG cylinders among Ujjwala households has risen from:
- 3.01 cylinders per year in 2019–20
- 3.95 cylinders in 2023–24
- 4.34 cylinders (pro-rated) in 2024–25
Since the scheme’s inception, about 222 crore LPG refills have been delivered to PMUY households, with around 13 lakh refills being taken daily.
Energy security concerns and the Hormuz factor
India’s LPG expansion has also increased its exposure to global energy supply disruptions.
Imports constitute roughly 60% of India's total LPG needs, of which 90% is routed through the Strait of Hormuz, being a major oil trade avenue in the world.
In 2024 approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil were transported each day through the Strait; this amount equals approximately 20% of the world's total petroleum liquids consumption. Any disruptions to the flow of crude oil through this area could cause shipment delays, increased freight and insurance costs, or delays in the availability of fuel sources.
The risk of such disruptions is particularly high for India, because LPG is a welfare-sensitive fuel used for cooking by hundreds of millions of households in the country.
Transitioning to gas-based economy
At the same time, India is investing in developing its natural gas infrastructure as a means to diversify its energy sources away from imported LPG, and towards a gas-based economy.
Key developments include:
Increase in operational gas pipelines length in India from 15,340 km (2014) to almost 25,000 km (2024). New pipelines will be added at least 10,800 km. 307 geographical areas allowed pipes for city gas distribution. Tariffs for pipelines will also be unified in order to make them affordable and available. These measures aim to connect major demand centres and promote wider PNG adoption over time.
Dual energy transition challenge
The data highlights a dual challenge in India’s household energy transition.
On one hand, LPG has achieved near-universal access due to strong welfare programmes and flexible distribution systems. Conversely, since India is still increasing its PNG infrastructure, much of which is currently developed primarily within urban centers of India; there is effectively a two-speed transition where the majority of rural/semi-urban localities will use LPG for cooking while the adoption of PNG in more developed, urban localities will grow at a slower pace.
Meanwhile, India's dependence on imported LPG creates substantial risk to India's energy security in the form of geopolitical disruptions or disruptions along maritime trade routes.