ETV Bharat / bharat

Domestic LPG Supply Ensured At 100%, Online Booking Increased To 98%: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said domestic LPG supply has been ensured at 100%, and efforts have been made to manage the booking period efficiently.

Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of the Petroleum Ministry, said there are no dry-outs at any LPG distributor, and online bookings have increased to nearly 98%. "Additionally, around 93% of LPG cylinder deliveries are being carried out through the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system," she added.

She further said the supply of commercial LPG has been restored to about 70%. A three-member committee of Executive Directors from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), in coordination with state governments, is ensuring the continued sale of commercial LPG. Approximately 1,92,532 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold in April, including around 8,500 tonnes on Wednesday alone, the ministry stated.

At an inter-ministerial briefing, officials said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of Indian seafarers and uninterrupted maritime operations. "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian flagged vessels has been reported in the last 24 hours," they added.

Since its activation, the control room has handled 8,155 calls and over 17,000 emails, including 121 calls and 285 emails in the past 24 hours. The Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,857 Indian seafarers so far, including 28 in the last 24 hours. Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, it added.