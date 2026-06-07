ETV Bharat / bharat

Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per Cylinder

New Delhi: The price of domestic cooking gas LPG has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913, effective June 7, according to industry sources. The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices.

Industry sources said that the increase had only partly offset losses incurred on domestic LPG sales. The prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinders were also increased on June 01 with the price of a 19-kg cylinder increased by Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.50 in Kolkata.

State-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision, the sources said. The LPG price hike comes amid a broader round of fuel price increases.