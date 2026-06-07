Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per Cylinder
The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913 with effect from June 7
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The price of domestic cooking gas LPG has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.
The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913, effective June 7, according to industry sources. The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices.
Industry sources said that the increase had only partly offset losses incurred on domestic LPG sales. The prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinders were also increased on June 01 with the price of a 19-kg cylinder increased by Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.50 in Kolkata.
State-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision, the sources said. The LPG price hike comes amid a broader round of fuel price increases.
Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by about Rs 6 per kg.
Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 04), addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the government has taken several steps to ensure adequate LPG availability, including increasing domestic production and securing imports.
"As far as the under recovery on LPG domestic cooking cylinder is concerned, it is still in the range of almost 700 rupees," Sharma said while responding to media queries.
Sharma attributed the recent moderation in LPG demand to multiple factors, including lower consumption by commercial and industrial users, improved booking cycles and technology-led delivery authentication.
"There has been a reduction because our commercial and industrial LPG and the other reason is the booking period that we managed, I mean 25 days and 45 days. And the third reason is the DAC [Delivery Authentication Code] linked deliveries," she said.
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