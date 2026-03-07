West Asia Conflict: Domestic LPG Cylinder Costlier By Rs 60, Commercial Up Rs 115; Effective From March 7
New Delhi: The prices of the domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict. The price increase is effective from March 7, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.
Non-subsidised LPG, which common household users other than Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 853 previously, according to the website. This is the second price increase in less than a year.
Industry officials said the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia. Despite the price increase, cooking gas in India is priced at the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries, they said.
This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50.
Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the over 10 crore poor who have got free LPG connections since the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to get a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year.
The price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 1,883 in Delhi. This increase comes on top of the Rs 28 per 19-kg cylinder increase on March 1. Commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 302.50 this year. (With PTI Inputs)
