West Asia Conflict: Domestic LPG Cylinder Costlier By Rs 60, Commercial Up Rs 115; Effective From March 7

Workers carrying LPG cylinders as Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, where a demolition drive was carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The prices of the domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict. The price increase is effective from March 7, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

Non-subsidised LPG, which common household users other than Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from Rs 853 previously, according to the website. This is the second price increase in less than a year.

Industry officials said the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia. Despite the price increase, cooking gas in India is priced at the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries, they said.

This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50.