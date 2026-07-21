ETV Bharat / bharat

Domestic Air Traffic Falls 12 Pc to 1.35 Cr In June On Monthly Basis

New Delhi: Domestic air traffic fell nearly 12 per cent to 1.35 crore in June compared to 1.53 crore passengers flown by the carriers in May, according to latest official data.

In comparison to the number of 1.36 crore recorded in June 2025, the decline has been marginal last month.

Generally, June, July and August are lean periods for airlines in terms of traffic.

IndiGo's market share climbed to 66.3 per cent in June from 64.9 per cent in May while that of Air India Group to 23.9 per cent from 25.6 per cent during the same period, the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

The market share of Akasa Air rose to 6.4 per cent in June from 5.8 per cent in May. In the case of SpiceJet, the market share dropped to 1.9 per cent last month from 2.5 per cent in May.