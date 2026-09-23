ETV Bharat / bharat

Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Falls 6.34 Pc To 121.26 Lakh In August: DGCA

Mumbai: India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34 per cent year-on-year to 121.26 lakh in August, according to DGCA data released on Wednesday. All Indian airlines together carried a total of 129.47 lakh passengers in August 2025.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2026 were 1,105.30 lakh as against 1,107.26 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of -0.18 per cent and monthly (August 2026 vs August 2025) growth of -6.34 per cent," Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

During the month under review, IndiGo's market share dropped sequentially by 2.4 per cent to 65 per cent from 67.4 per cent in July, while crisis-ridden SpiceJet's share declined to 1.2 per cent from 1.6 per cent in July this year, according to DGCA data.