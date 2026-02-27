ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dolphin Hunter' INS Anjadip Commissioned, To Enhance Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare Capabilities

A view of Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on 27 Feb 2026, in Chennai. ( ANI )

Chennai: The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned INS Anjadip, a warship aimed at augmenting the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities and coastal surveillance. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, commissioned the ship at the Chennai Port. This is the third of the eight vessels being built under the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

The vessel is engineered to act as a "Dolphin Hunter", focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas. The ship is packed with indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare. At an official ceremony held at the Chennai Port, Admiral Tripathi formally commissioned the ship in the presence of senior Navy officials, government officials and other executives.

The 77-metre-long ship features a high-speed water-jet propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, INS Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment--coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation's security, the Navy said.