ETV Bharat / bharat

Dog Walking Row: SC Halts Delhi HC Order On IAS Officer Reinstatement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold the reinstatement of IAS officer Rinku Dhugga, who was compulsorily retired by the Centre following a controversy over the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi being allegedly emptied so she could walk her dog.

The order was passed earlier this week by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice to Dhugga on the Centre's challenge to the Delhi High Court judgment setting aside her compulsory retirement.

“Issue notice, returnable on 13.10.2026. Ashish Pandey, Advocate-on-Record, accepts notice on behalf of respondent. Counter affidavit, if any, be filed within two weeks. Rejoinder, if any, be filed within one week thereafter. In the meantime, the reinstatement of the respondent shall remain stayed,” said the bench in an order passed on September 7.