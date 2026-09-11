Dog Walking Row: SC Halts Delhi HC Order On IAS Officer Reinstatement
IAS officer Rinku Dhugga was compulsorily retired by the Centre, following controversy over Thyagaraj Stadium being allegedly emptied so she could walk her dog.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put on hold the reinstatement of IAS officer Rinku Dhugga, who was compulsorily retired by the Centre following a controversy over the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi being allegedly emptied so she could walk her dog.
The order was passed earlier this week by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench issued notice to Dhugga on the Centre's challenge to the Delhi High Court judgment setting aside her compulsory retirement.
“Issue notice, returnable on 13.10.2026. Ashish Pandey, Advocate-on-Record, accepts notice on behalf of respondent. Counter affidavit, if any, be filed within two weeks. Rejoinder, if any, be filed within one week thereafter. In the meantime, the reinstatement of the respondent shall remain stayed,” said the bench in an order passed on September 7.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 13. The Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.
Dhugga challenged the Centre's decision before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which ordered her reinstatement. The High Court subsequently upheld the CAT's decision in its April 15 judgment. The controversy dates back to 2022 when Dhugga and her husband, also an IAS officer, were accused of having the Thyagaraj Stadium emptied to enable her to walk her dog.
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