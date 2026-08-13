ETV Bharat / bharat

Does Reputation Flow Generationally? Delhi HC On Aaradhya Bachchan's Lawsuit

New Delhi: Does reputation arising from one's family name flow down generationally? The query was posed by the Delhi High Court on Thursday while hearing a lawsuit over publication of "misleading" content on social media about the daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"If a family name is akin to having a reputation attached to a trademark, how far down the generations does such reputation of family name inure?" asked Justice Anup J Bhambhani.

Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had filed the lawsuit in 2023, alleging publication of "absolutely false" videos on YouTube in relation to the minor's health and private life.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Bhambhani observed that the value of a trademark and its reputation was attached to a product or service but the case was "somewhat contextually different when you are talking about a person."

"A certain last name has a reputation because of the achievements, the eminence in a certain field of work, etc. So, does that reputation, that you are couching as virtually as a trademark … Does that flow down generationally? If so, up to what point?" the judge asked.