ETV Bharat / bharat

'Does Govt Not Want People To Be Healthy?': Supreme Court Slams FSSAI Over Packaged Food Warning Labels

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticized the government, particularly the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), for ignoring its direction to implement 'Front‑of‑Pack Warning Labels' on processed foods, asking pointedly whether the government "does not want its people to be healthy". The apex court pressed for interpretive labels that clearly flag sugar, salt and saturated fat content.

In February this year, the apex court asked FSSAI to respond within four weeks regarding a front-of-pack labelling framework for packaged foods. It suggested that labelling could include warning symbols for products high in sodium, sugar or saturated fat, alongside a positive logo for healthier products.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala. The bench orally observed that the government seemed reluctant to implement its February 2026 direction and criticised it for succumbing to industry pressure instead of showing concern for citizens’ health, especially growing children.

The bench asked the counsel if the government did not want its people to be healthy, and added that front-facing interpretive labels were to build awareness about a food product’s impact on the health.

The bench pressed that this will create public awareness, and the government should be concerned about the health of young children. "They are addicted. Manufacturers may not like this as it affects their business. But why are you reluctant to do this? Leave it to the consumer’s discretion," observed the bench.

Petitioner’s counsel drew court’s attention on minutes of an FSSAI meeting of June 2021, and added that it shows that FSSAI has taken a U-turn on the issue by not supporting the interpretive label system.

The bench expressed its discontent upon government counsel’s reasoning for not being able to abide by the court’s order.

The government's counsel argued that if the interpretive label system were followed, all traditional Indian food products would be labelled as unhealthy, adding, "Namkeen and even eggs would have a red symbol, a sign of an unhealthy product."

The government’s counsel contended that one-third of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are based on traditional food, and this industry will be impacted with label system suggested.