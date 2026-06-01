ETV Bharat / bharat

Does BJP Want India's Youth To Remain Illiterate, Ignorant, Unemployed: Congress

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack at the BJP government over the alleged flawed education system, the Congress on Monday asked the ruling dispensation whether they want the country's youth to remain illiterate, ignorant and unemployed.

Reiterating its demand for accountability in the alleged irregularities linked to NEET (UG) 2026 examination and ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on-screen marking (OSM) system row, the grand old party called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, chairman of Congress Media Publicity Department Pawan Khera said, "In the past two years, millions of youth have fallen victim to rigging in exams, including NEET, CUET, JEE Mains and others. The issue is not confined to competitive exams anymore, it has now reached school education."

Calling the OSM system flawed, he said, "In the past, students' answer sheets used to go to the examiner in CBSE, where they would be checked, but then this system was changed. Now, answer sheets are scanned and uploaded to the portal."

The senior Congress leader said a system was created for this, and a company was hired to start the process.

"In the first round of bidding, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) came forward, which is a well-known leader in the industry. But since there was only one company, no tender process took place. In such a situation, another round of tender happened in August 2025, in which COEMPT qualified and came forward," he said.