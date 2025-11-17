ETV Bharat / bharat

Haldwani Fake Document Case Rocks Uttarakhand, As Government Plans Statewide Crackdown, Re-verification Drive

Dehradun: A major case of fraudulent document creation has surfaced in the Banbhulpura area of ​​Uttarakhand, causing a stir within the government machinery. The state government is now preparing to thoroughly investigate the identification system across the state and go after the network involved in the creation of fake documents.

The incident involved an employee of the government's Common Services Centre (CSC) at Haldwani in Nainital district, who created fake email IDs in the names of a couple — using their 15-year-old documents and an old electricity bill — to generate a forged permanent residence certificate of Uttarakhand for another man. The second man then used these identities to usurp government land and claim benefits under state schemes.

Describing this incident as extremely serious, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued clear instructions to officials to identify such imposters and eliminate their entire gang.

The serious questions raised about the security of the government certificate system have forced a rethinking of the entire system. In light of the possibility of the creation of fake permanent certificates, caste certificates, residence certificates, and other government documents, the government is now planning a large-scale identification and re-verification drive across the state.

Instructions have been given to relevant departments to identify sensitive areas and implement a strict re-verification system there to root out such cases, from the district to the tehsil levels. Efforts to strengthen data matching between departments have also been intensified to ensure that there is no scope for information manipulation at any level.