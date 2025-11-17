Haldwani Fake Document Case Rocks Uttarakhand, As Government Plans Statewide Crackdown, Re-verification Drive
The government has instructed relevant departments to identify sensitive areas and implement a strict re-verification drive to root out such cases.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Dehradun: A major case of fraudulent document creation has surfaced in the Banbhulpura area of Uttarakhand, causing a stir within the government machinery. The state government is now preparing to thoroughly investigate the identification system across the state and go after the network involved in the creation of fake documents.
The incident involved an employee of the government's Common Services Centre (CSC) at Haldwani in Nainital district, who created fake email IDs in the names of a couple — using their 15-year-old documents and an old electricity bill — to generate a forged permanent residence certificate of Uttarakhand for another man. The second man then used these identities to usurp government land and claim benefits under state schemes.
Describing this incident as extremely serious, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued clear instructions to officials to identify such imposters and eliminate their entire gang.
The serious questions raised about the security of the government certificate system have forced a rethinking of the entire system. In light of the possibility of the creation of fake permanent certificates, caste certificates, residence certificates, and other government documents, the government is now planning a large-scale identification and re-verification drive across the state.
Instructions have been given to relevant departments to identify sensitive areas and implement a strict re-verification system there to root out such cases, from the district to the tehsil levels. Efforts to strengthen data matching between departments have also been intensified to ensure that there is no scope for information manipulation at any level.
"The police is conducting a special verification campaign to nab people living in the district using fake certificates. Suspects are also being continuously questioned," said Nainital SSP Manjunath T C.
CM Dhami has instructed all DMs and SPs to remain sharp in matters related to identity certificates. Special vigilance will be exercised in areas where attempts to access government schemes or conceal identities through fake documents have been reported. The government believes that timely enforcement can prevent major frauds and potential disputes in the future.
Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, said the campaign that CM Dhami has green-lighted, will not only crack down on those making fake documents but also hold accountable officials and employees who, through negligence or collusion, facilitate such cases.
The government is now compiling a list of imposters who have been defrauding the system for years using fake IDs. Plans are also underway to further strengthen the technology-based verification system, including the possibility of introducing Aadhaar-based authentication, digital records, and real-time data sharing.
Overall, the Banbhulpura incident has marked a major turning point in strengthening the state's document transparency and identity security systems. The government claims that this comprehensive campaign — to be launched in the coming days — will be a milestone in eliminating the network of imposters, and ensuring complete security of the certificate system.
