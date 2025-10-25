ETV Bharat / bharat

‘36 Hours Without Rest’: Doctor’s Wife Raises Alarm Over GB Pant Hospital Work Culture; Probe Ordered

New Delhi: The wife of a doctor at GB Pant Hospital has accused the hospital administration of forcing resident doctors to work “excessively long hours” without a break, which led to severe mental distress.

Dr Rishu Sinha, wife of Dr Amit Kumar, a senior resident in the Cardiology Department, also wrote to the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), alleging that her husband was made to work 36-hour shifts, causing depression and suicidal thoughts. She highlighted the grave violation of human resource policies and sought intervention by DMA and DMC.

“My husband completed his MBBS from Safdarjung Hospital and then did his PG in Medicine from RML. He has been very hard-working and dedicated from the beginning,” she said. “He joined the course on June 20, 2025. From then on, he was on duty for 36 hours continuously. This led to depression, and he started having suicidal thoughts.”

A copy of duty chart of GB Pant Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Dr Sinha said she filed a Right to Information (RTI) and sought clarity on duty hours, but her request was ignored as there was no response from the hospital authorities. “After filing the RTI, GB Pant told my husband that they would give him an eight-hour shift. However, nothing happened, and he was again put on a 36-hour duty,” she said. “Finally, depressed and upset, he resigned on October 23.”

“There’s a penalty of 10 lakh rupees for dropping out of a course. He was so upset that he agreed to pay the penalty. I raised my voice. If resident doctors continue to suffer like this, no one will want to become a doctor,” she added.