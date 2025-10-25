‘36 Hours Without Rest’: Doctor’s Wife Raises Alarm Over GB Pant Hospital Work Culture; Probe Ordered
She alleges that excessively long working hours at GB Pant Hospital led to depression in her husband, a resident doctor, and forced him to resign.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The wife of a doctor at GB Pant Hospital has accused the hospital administration of forcing resident doctors to work “excessively long hours” without a break, which led to severe mental distress.
Dr Rishu Sinha, wife of Dr Amit Kumar, a senior resident in the Cardiology Department, also wrote to the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), alleging that her husband was made to work 36-hour shifts, causing depression and suicidal thoughts. She highlighted the grave violation of human resource policies and sought intervention by DMA and DMC.
“My husband completed his MBBS from Safdarjung Hospital and then did his PG in Medicine from RML. He has been very hard-working and dedicated from the beginning,” she said. “He joined the course on June 20, 2025. From then on, he was on duty for 36 hours continuously. This led to depression, and he started having suicidal thoughts.”
Dr Sinha said she filed a Right to Information (RTI) and sought clarity on duty hours, but her request was ignored as there was no response from the hospital authorities. “After filing the RTI, GB Pant told my husband that they would give him an eight-hour shift. However, nothing happened, and he was again put on a 36-hour duty,” she said. “Finally, depressed and upset, he resigned on October 23.”
“There’s a penalty of 10 lakh rupees for dropping out of a course. He was so upset that he agreed to pay the penalty. I raised my voice. If resident doctors continue to suffer like this, no one will want to become a doctor,” she added.
Following the allegations, the hospital has formed a six-member committee to investigate the matter. Chaired by Dr Sanjeev Sachdeva, the panel includes five other members and is expected to submit its report within three days. “The committee will examine the specific case of Dr Amit and also review the working rules for resident doctors,” the hospital said in a statement. It is expected to submit its findings early next week.
Professor Dr Yusuf Jamal, Head of Cardiology at GB Pant Hospital, said the hospital has spoken to Dr Amit and his wife. “We have invited them to the hospital on Monday to address their concerns. Their resignation has not yet been accepted,” Dr Jamal said.
Meanwhile, in response to Dr Sinha’s letter, DMA President Dr Girish Tyagi has written to the Delhi Chief Minister, Health Minister, and senior health officials about the allegations. “According to the 1992 Residency Rules, no resident doctor can be required to work for more than 48 hours a week and 12 hours continuously in a single day,” Dr Tyagi said while confirming the development.
Dr Lakshya Mittal, chairperson of the United Doctors’ Front, slammed the hospital administration, saying that excessive working hours are a widespread issue. “Resident doctors are made to work 70-100 hours per week, leading to stress, physical exhaustion, and a decline in mental health. Fake duty rosters are being submitted in medical colleges,” he said.
Citing the National Medical Commission’s 2024 Task Force on Mental Health and Suicide among Medical Students, Dr Mittal said that 31.2% of postgraduate students had experienced suicidal thoughts, 10.6% had made suicide plans, and 2.4% had attempted suicide.
In her letter, Dr Sinha also requested that her husband be given a “one-month cooling-off period and proper counselling” before his resignation is accepted. “If the resignation is accepted without proper counselling, it could further harm his mental health,” she said.
