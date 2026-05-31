Doctors From Outside States Roped In As Naxalites Throng Chhattisgarh Hospital For Reverse Sterilisation After Surrender
Expert doctors from Gujarat and Maharashtra have arrived at Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur to give a new life to surrendered Maoists, reports Sunil Kashyap.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Bastar: As surrendered Naxalites in Chhattisgarh throng the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur to reverse the vasectomies and start their families, expert doctors from outside states including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been roped in to meet the demand for the microsurgical procedures.
On March 31, 2026, the government declared the once Naxal hotbed Bastar as Naxal-free. Following the end of Naxalism, surrendered Maoists are being rehabilitated and integrated into the social mainstream. Former Naxalites, who spent decades scouring the jungles, are now preparing to settle down and start families.
Surrendered Maoists Set To Become Fathers
When these former Naxalites were recruited into the Maoist organization, their leaders compelled them to undergo sterilization. The Maoist leadership wanted Naxalite members to prioritize the organization's work rather than shouldering the responsibilities and risks associated with raising a family. Now that Naxalism has ended, these surrendered Maoists are preparing to undergo reversal surgeries to start families. They aspire to reverse their sterilization, become fathers, and live lives just like ordinary people.
Raju Salam, a rehabilitated Maoist who visited the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur for the reverse vasectomy procedure said that when he was recruited into the Naxal organization, he was sterilized there shortly after getting married.
“Now, I want my family to grow, and I want to live a normal life with children," he said.
Salam, who joined the Naxal organization in 2003, said that in 2009, while still within the organization, he married a female Maoist member.
“In 2010, I was sterilized—a procedure carried out right there within the Maoist organization, " he said adding “Now, having undergone rehabilitation in 2025, I have come to Maharani Hospital of my own free will today to undergo a sterilization reversal procedure."
Shankar Muchaki, another rehabilitated Maoist said he wants to have children, just like ordinary people do. “I want to provide my children with a good education and raise them by working in agriculture. I have come here to undergo the sterilization reversal surgery so that I can expand my family”.
Maharani Hospital At The Centre Of Reverse Vasectomy Procedures
Maoists who underwent sterilization while active in the Naxal organization are now arriving at Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur to undergo reversal surgeries under a government-sponsored scheme.
Urologists Arrive From Gujarat And Maharashtra
Ajay Bhandarkar, Head of the West Zone of the Urological Society of India said that the organization undertakes social and charitable activities every year. Bhandarkar said that they received information that Maoists in the Bastar region, following their rehabilitation, wished to undergo sterilization reversal surgeries.
Acting on this, necessary details were gathered through consultations with Bastar IG Sundarraj P. and Dr. Sanjay Prasad, the Civil Surgeon at Maharani Hospital, he said.
According to Bhandarkar, approximately 66 individuals were examined, of whom about 60 were deemed suitable for surgery. In the first phase, 30 surgeries will be performed, followed by another 30 in the second phase, he said.
"This procedure is quite delicate and intricate work, which is performed with great care only by specialists," noted Bhandarkar.
Dr Sushil Rathi, a urologist from Maharashtra said that specialist doctors from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Raipur, and Chhattisgarh have joined the reverse vasectomy procedure drive at the Maharani hospital.
“The success rate for sterilization reversal surgery typically ranges from 30 to 70 percent. Further advanced treatment will be provided to] those patients who may require it in the future. They will be referred to AIIMS Raipur,” he said.
Rathi said that the initiative—driven by the joint efforts of the police administration, the health department, and medical specialists—marks a significant step toward the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals and their reintegration into the mainstream.
Lives Of Surrendered Maoists Set To Change
Rehabilitated Maoist Shankar Podiami said that the Naxal organization operates under strict rules as marriage within the Naxal organization is permitted only after undergoing sterilization.
Podiami said he joined the Naxal organization in 2008 while his marriage took place within the organization in 2018. Following his surrender and rehabilitation, Podiami has come to the Maharani hospital to undergo a sterilization reversal procedure.
“After this process, I wish to return home and live a peaceful life with my family. I also intend to engage in farming so that I can provide a good education for my children. My hope is that, through education, my child will grow up to become a good teacher or a government officer," he said.
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