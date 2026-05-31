ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctors From Outside States Roped In As Naxalites Throng Chhattisgarh Hospital For Reverse Sterilisation After Surrender

Bastar: As surrendered Naxalites in Chhattisgarh throng the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur to reverse the vasectomies and start their families, expert doctors from outside states including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been roped in to meet the demand for the microsurgical procedures.

On March 31, 2026, the government declared the once Naxal hotbed Bastar as Naxal-free. Following the end of Naxalism, surrendered Maoists are being rehabilitated and integrated into the social mainstream. Former Naxalites, who spent decades scouring the jungles, are now preparing to settle down and start families.

A file photo of Naxalites (ETV Bharat)

Surrendered Maoists Set To Become Fathers

When these former Naxalites were recruited into the Maoist organization, their leaders compelled them to undergo sterilization. The Maoist leadership wanted Naxalite members to prioritize the organization's work rather than shouldering the responsibilities and risks associated with raising a family. Now that Naxalism has ended, these surrendered Maoists are preparing to undergo reversal surgeries to start families. They aspire to reverse their sterilization, become fathers, and live lives just like ordinary people.

Surrendered Naxalites at the Maharani Hospital to undergo reverse sterilisation (ETV Bharat)

Raju Salam, a rehabilitated Maoist who visited the Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur for the reverse vasectomy procedure said that when he was recruited into the Naxal organization, he was sterilized there shortly after getting married.

“Now, I want my family to grow, and I want to live a normal life with children," he said.

Salam, who joined the Naxal organization in 2003, said that in 2009, while still within the organization, he married a female Maoist member.

“In 2010, I was sterilized—a procedure carried out right there within the Maoist organization, " he said adding “Now, having undergone rehabilitation in 2025, I have come to Maharani Hospital of my own free will today to undergo a sterilization reversal procedure."

Shankar Muchaki, another rehabilitated Maoist said he wants to have children, just like ordinary people do. “I want to provide my children with a good education and raise them by working in agriculture. I have come here to undergo the sterilization reversal surgery so that I can expand my family”.