Doctors' Body Seeks President's Intervention To Stem NEET Irregularities
FAIMA demands Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, accountability of the NTA and structural reforms in the examination system.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her urgent intervention to curb irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
It has also demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET fiasco and expressed concerns regarding the forcible removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
In a social media post, the association said that it has written to the President of India seeking her urgent intervention on repeated NEET irregularities, accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and structural reforms in the examination system.
"We have also requested transparent twice-daily medical bulletins on Sonam Wangchuk's health following his hospitalisation, while ensuring his dignity, legal rights, and democratic freedom are fully protected. Students deserve transparency, accountability, and justice," FIAMA wrote on X.
#FAIMA has written to the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn seeking urgent intervention on repeated #NEET irregularities,accountability of the NTA & structural reforms in the examination system.— FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) July 18, 2026
We have also requested transparent twice-daily medical bulletins on Shri… pic.twitter.com/More3AuMS7
"The repeated allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination have severely eroded the confidence of lakhs of students and their families in the country's medical entrance examination system. These recurring incidents have caused unprecedented psychological distress among aspirants. It is deeply concerning that several students have reportedly lost their lives by suicide in the aftermath of these controversies, highlighting the devastating human cost of systemic failures and the urgent need for meaningful reforms," The association, in its letter, said, adding that it has approached the Supreme Court of India by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking accountability of the NTA and comprehensive reforms to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
FAIMA requested the President to ensure that a high-level independent inquiry is conducted into all instances of NEET examination irregularities and paper leaks, personal accountability is fixed for lapses in conducting the examination and comprehensive structural reforms are carried out in the NTA to restore transparency and public confidence.
"There should be serious consideration for dissolving and restructuring the NTA, or establishing an alternative robust institutional framework, if repeated failures continue despite corrective measures. Moreover, ministerial accountability needs to be fixed, including appropriate action against the concerned authorities, where repeated systemic failures have occurred and adequate preventive measures have not been ensured," it said.
On Sonam Wangchuk's fast, the association insisted that an official medical bulletin regarding his health status be released twice daily (morning and evening) until his condition stabilises, and his medical management be carried out with complete transparency while respecting his dignity and legal rights.
They want Wangchuk's family and authorised representatives to be kept informed of his medical condition on a regular basis.
"Prompt intervention from the highest constitutional office would reassure students, parents, and citizens that accountability, transparency, and justice remain the guiding principles of our Republic. We sincerely hope that appropriate action will be initiated at the earliest in the interest of students, public confidence, and the integrity of our democratic institutions," FAIMA said in its letter to the President.
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