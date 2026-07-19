ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctors' Body Seeks President's Intervention To Stem NEET Irregularities

File photo of All India Students' Association (AISA) members staging a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her urgent intervention to curb irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

It has also demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET fiasco and expressed concerns regarding the forcible removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

In a social media post, the association said that it has written to the President of India seeking her urgent intervention on repeated NEET irregularities, accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and structural reforms in the examination system.

"We have also requested transparent twice-daily medical bulletins on Sonam Wangchuk's health following his hospitalisation, while ensuring his dignity, legal rights, and democratic freedom are fully protected. Students deserve transparency, accountability, and justice," FIAMA wrote on X.

"The repeated allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination have severely eroded the confidence of lakhs of students and their families in the country's medical entrance examination system. These recurring incidents have caused unprecedented psychological distress among aspirants. It is deeply concerning that several students have reportedly lost their lives by suicide in the aftermath of these controversies, highlighting the devastating human cost of systemic failures and the urgent need for meaningful reforms," The association, in its letter, said, adding that it has approached the Supreme Court of India by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking accountability of the NTA and comprehensive reforms to prevent recurrence of such incidents.