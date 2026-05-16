Doctors' Body Approaches SC, Seeks Replacement Of NTA
The plea comes amid continuing national debates over examination integrity and allegations of irregularities in several competitive examinations over recent years.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking sweeping reforms in India’s national examination system, including the replacement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) with an independent statutory authority created through an Act of Parliament.
"Exams of crores of students cannot run under a Society Act model lacking adequate accountability. We sought replacement of the present NTA framework with an independent statutory examination authority established through an Act of Parliament," Dr Lakshya Mittal, chairperson of the United Doctors Front, told ETV Bharat.
The petition, filed through Advocate-on-Record Ritu Reniwal along with advocates Dr Charu Mathur and Mahendra, raises concerns over transparency, accountability, repeated examination controversies, alleged paper leaks, technical glitches, and the absence of direct parliamentary oversight in the functioning of the NTA.
Dr Mittal said that the current structure of the NTA is inadequate for conducting high-stakes examinations affecting crores of students across the country.
The organisation pointed out that the NTA functions as a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, rather than as a statutory body established by Parliament.
According to the petition, examinations such as NEET-UG, JEE, CUET, and UGC-NET determine the academic and professional future of millions of students every year and therefore require a stronger institutional framework with constitutional accountability.
"Examinations deciding the future of millions of students cannot continue under a society-act registered autonomous NGO-like framework lacking adequate constitutional and parliamentary accountability mechanisms," Dr Mittal said.
The plea seeks directions from the Supreme Court for the creation of a fully independent statutory national testing authority through parliamentary legislation. The proposed body, according to UDF, should operate under a robust legal framework with direct parliamentary supervision and clearly defined accountability mechanisms.
Among the major reforms sought in the petition are the establishment of strong anti-paper leak systems, mandatory cybersecurity safeguards, comprehensive auditing by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), statutory grievance redressal mechanisms for students, and legally enforceable transparency provisions.
The petition also stresses the need for stricter institutional accountability, arguing that temporary administrative measures are insufficient to restore public confidence in the examination process.
UDF stated that repeated controversies surrounding national-level entrance examinations have eroded the trust of students and parents.
The organisation contended that with more than two crore students appearing annually for various entrance and eligibility examinations, the country requires a legally empowered institution that is insulated from administrative ambiguities and capable of ensuring fairness and merit-based selection.
Dr Mittal said the proposed statutory authority should prioritise protection of students’ interests while ensuring transparency, accountability, and credibility in the examination system.
“The country now requires a robust, transparent, and constitutionally accountable statutory examination authority whose primary responsibility remains protection of students’ interests and preservation of merit-based selection," he said.
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