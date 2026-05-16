ETV Bharat / bharat

Doctors' Body Approaches SC, Seeks Replacement Of NTA

During a protest by the National Students’ Union of India over the alleged NEET paper leak issue outside the National Testing Agency office in New Delhi on Saturday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking sweeping reforms in India’s national examination system, including the replacement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) with an independent statutory authority created through an Act of Parliament.

"Exams of crores of students cannot run under a Society Act model lacking adequate accountability. We sought replacement of the present NTA framework with an independent statutory examination authority established through an Act of Parliament," Dr Lakshya Mittal, chairperson of the United Doctors Front, told ETV Bharat.

The petition, filed through Advocate-on-Record Ritu Reniwal along with advocates Dr Charu Mathur and Mahendra, raises concerns over transparency, accountability, repeated examination controversies, alleged paper leaks, technical glitches, and the absence of direct parliamentary oversight in the functioning of the NTA.

Dr Mittal said that the current structure of the NTA is inadequate for conducting high-stakes examinations affecting crores of students across the country.

The organisation pointed out that the NTA functions as a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, rather than as a statutory body established by Parliament.

According to the petition, examinations such as NEET-UG, JEE, CUET, and UGC-NET determine the academic and professional future of millions of students every year and therefore require a stronger institutional framework with constitutional accountability.

"Examinations deciding the future of millions of students cannot continue under a society-act registered autonomous NGO-like framework lacking adequate constitutional and parliamentary accountability mechanisms," Dr Mittal said.