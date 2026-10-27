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Parents Visit Jailed Doctor Who Served Odisha Tribals For Free; Activists Demand Dr Randall Sequeira’s Release

Father Alex Sequeira says physician son has spent six to seven years providing healthcare in remote tribal areas, reports Ajit Singh and Ranjan Rath.

SIJIMALI MINING DISPUTE INTESIFIES ODISHA MEDIC SERVING TRIBALS JAILED DR RANDALL SEQUEIRA KARNATAKA DR RANDALL SHIFTS TO ODISHA 2017 PARENTS ALEX NANCY VISIT DR IN JAIL
Dr Randall’s parents, Alex and Nancy Sequeira, travelled from Mumbai and visited their son in Rayagada sub-jail in Odisha. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST

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Updated : October 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST

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Rayagada/Kalahandi: The parents of Dr Randall Sequeira, the physician who provided medical services to remote tribal communities in Odisha, visited him in Rayagada sub-jail as his arrest in connection with the Sijimali bauxite mining dispute continued to draw criticism from his family and social activists.

Dr Randall’s parents have expressed faith in the judiciary and hope for his release, while activist Siddharth Rautharaya has condemned the arrest and demanded the intervention of the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The 39-year-old doctor, who left urban medical practice to serve underserved Adivasi communities, is in judicial custody in Rayagada in connection with cases linked to protests against the mining project. Police have alleged his involvement in incidents of violence and intimidation, while his supporters maintain that the action against him is unjustified.

Born in Mangaluru and raised in Mumbai, Dr Randall completed his MBBS at St John’s Medical College in Bengaluru and pursued an MD in Internal Medicine at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur.

He moved to Odisha in 2017 and joined a voluntary organisation working with tribal communities in Kalahandi district.

Residents said he treated patients suffering from malaria, tuberculosis, fever and other illnesses, often visiting homes in areas where transport facilities and access to hospitals were inadequate.

Gobinda Naik, a resident of a mining-affected area, said the doctor had helped numerous people in the region.

“Dr Randall has saved the lives of many people in our region. Whenever we fell ill, he would be there to support us,” he said.

Sanjib Singh Majhi, a resident of Siadimal, also recalled Dr Randall’s village visits and his efforts to provide medical care. Residents said his work extended beyond clinical treatment to concerns about livelihoods and the challenges facing Adivasi communities.

‘He Has Served Remote Communities for Six to Seven Years’

SIJIMALI MINING DISPUTE INTESIFIES ODISHA MEDIC SERVING Tribals JAILED DR RANDALL SEQUEIRA KARNATAKA DR RANDALL SHIFTS TO ODISHA 2017 PARENTS ALEX NANCY VISIT DR IN JAIL
Dr Randall moved to Odisha in 2017 and joined a voluntary organisation working with tribal communities in Kalahandi district. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Randall’s father, Alex Sequeira, who travelled from Mumbai, said his son had spent the past six to seven years providing basic healthcare to people in remote and hilly areas across Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada.

He said the doctor had worked to improve healthcare access and awareness among rural communities that often face difficulties reaching medical facilities.

The family believes his work has been vital to people who have limited access to doctors and treatment. His father expressed confidence in the judicial process and hope that his son would be released.

Dr Randall’s mother, Nancy Sequeira, has also appealed for justice and her son’s release. The family has voiced concern that the absence of the doctor could leave vulnerable communities without an important source of medical assistance.

The parents’ visit comes amid continuing demands from supporters for a fair legal process and consideration of Dr Randall’s longstanding medical service.

In an appeal titled 'A Mother’s Prayer for Her Son: Faith, Forgiveness and Justice', Nancy Sequeira has described her son as a physician committed to serving poor and marginalised communities. She has expressed concern about the serious criminal charges against him and argued that his years of medical service should not be overlooked in the proceedings.

A separate account circulated by supporters recalls Dr Randall's visit to Kutrumali in 2018, when he conducted a monsoon health camp in a remote village inhabited by the Kutia Kondh community. His writings from that period described treating malnourished children and listening to residents’ accounts of illness and inadequate access to healthcare.

His supporters allege that his involvement in treating people injured during protests against mining-related infrastructure contributed to the action against him.

Dr Randall Not Named In Police FIR

SIJIMALI MINING DISPUTE INTESIFIES ODISHA MEDIC SERVING Tribals JAILED DR RANDALL SEQUEIRA KARNATAKA DR RANDALL SHIFTS TO ODISHA 2017 PARENTS ALEX NANCY VISIT DR IN JAIL
Born in Mangaluru and raised in Mumbai, Dr Randall completed his MBBS at St John’s Medical College in Bengaluru and pursued an MD in Internal Medicine at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur. (ETV Bharat)

Social activist Siddharth Rautharaya strongly criticised the arrest, alleging that it was linked to efforts to weaken the movement opposing bauxite mining in the region.

Rautharaya claimed that Dr Randall was not specifically named in the original police FIR and questioned the basis on which he was subsequently implicated. He alleged that the doctor had been drawn into the case through a general reference to “100 others” and challenged the decision to pursue serious charges, including attempted murder.

He also questioned whether the police response was serving public safety or the interests of mining companies, including Vedanta. Calling for the Chief Minister’s intervention, he argued that Dr Randall’s contribution to healthcare in remote villages deserved recognition rather than incarceration.

Odisha Police Cite Serious Allegations

Police have maintained that Dr Randall’s arrest is connected to cases involving alleged violence and intimidation during the Sijimali mining dispute. Investigators have alleged that he and others threatened women who supported the mining project and pressured them to change their position.

SIJIMALI MINING DISPUTE INTESIFIES ODISHA MEDIC SERVING Tribals JAILED DR RANDALL SEQUEIRA KARNATAKA DR RANDALL SHIFTS TO ODISHA 2017 PARENTS ALEX NANCY VISIT DR IN JAIL
Anti-mining activist Laxman Naik is known locally as a karate instructor who trains young people in several villages. (ETV Bharat)

The police have also said his name emerged during the investigation, although it was reportedly absent from the initial FIR. The charges and allegations against him remain subject to judicial scrutiny.

Dr Randall was arrested along with activist Laxman Naik in Bhawanipatna on October 16 and subsequently transferred to Rayagada. Their bail pleas were reportedly rejected, and both were remanded to judicial custody. Anti-mining activist Laxman is known locally as a karate instructor who trains young people in several villages. Some residents have claimed that he was in Bhawanipatna to procure medicines when he was arrested.

Mining Dispute and Tribal Healthcare

The controversy surrounding Dr Randall’s arrest has brought renewed attention to the conflict over the Sijimali bauxite mining project. Opponents fear that mining and associated road construction could affect forests, water resources, agricultural land and the traditional livelihoods of Adivasi communities. Supporters of the project point to potential investment, employment and infrastructure development.

Supporters of the project, meanwhile, point to the possibility of employment, investment and infrastructure development.

For Dr Randall’s family and supporters, the immediate concern is the doctor’s continued absence from the communities he served. They have called for a fair hearing and his release, while the police investigation proceeds.

The case now sits at the intersection of criminal allegations, tribal rights, access to healthcare and the contentious debate over mining in Odisha. The allegations against Dr Randall will have to be tested through due legal process.

Suna Majhi, a resident of Sarambai village, said that Dr Randall had treated people injured during police action, including lathi-charges and the use of tear gas, during protests on April 6 and 7.

Satya Mahar, an activist associated with the anti-mining movement, said Dr Randall had provided medical services in several remote areas, including Niyamgiri, Khandualmali, Tijimali, Kantamala, Banteji, Sagabari, Talambadar and Kerapai.

“We strongly oppose his arrest and demand his unconditional release,” Satya Mahar said.

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Last Updated : October 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST

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SIJIMALI MINING DISPUTE INTESIFIES
ODISHA MEDIC SERVING TRIBALS JAILED
DR RANDALL SEQUEIRA KARNATAKA
DR RANDALL SHIFTS TO ODISHA 2017
PARENTS ALEX NANCY VISIT DR IN JAIL

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