ETV Bharat / bharat

Parents Visit Jailed Doctor Who Served Odisha Tribals For Free; Activists Demand Dr Randall Sequeira’s Release

Dr Randall’s parents, Alex and Nancy Sequeira, travelled from Mumbai and visited their son in Rayagada sub-jail in Odisha. ( ETV Bharat )

Rayagada/Kalahandi: The parents of Dr Randall Sequeira, the physician who provided medical services to remote tribal communities in Odisha, visited him in Rayagada sub-jail as his arrest in connection with the Sijimali bauxite mining dispute continued to draw criticism from his family and social activists.

Dr Randall’s parents have expressed faith in the judiciary and hope for his release, while activist Siddharth Rautharaya has condemned the arrest and demanded the intervention of the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The 39-year-old doctor, who left urban medical practice to serve underserved Adivasi communities, is in judicial custody in Rayagada in connection with cases linked to protests against the mining project. Police have alleged his involvement in incidents of violence and intimidation, while his supporters maintain that the action against him is unjustified.

Born in Mangaluru and raised in Mumbai, Dr Randall completed his MBBS at St John’s Medical College in Bengaluru and pursued an MD in Internal Medicine at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur.

He moved to Odisha in 2017 and joined a voluntary organisation working with tribal communities in Kalahandi district.

Residents said he treated patients suffering from malaria, tuberculosis, fever and other illnesses, often visiting homes in areas where transport facilities and access to hospitals were inadequate.

Gobinda Naik, a resident of a mining-affected area, said the doctor had helped numerous people in the region.

“Dr Randall has saved the lives of many people in our region. Whenever we fell ill, he would be there to support us,” he said.

Sanjib Singh Majhi, a resident of Siadimal, also recalled Dr Randall’s village visits and his efforts to provide medical care. Residents said his work extended beyond clinical treatment to concerns about livelihoods and the challenges facing Adivasi communities.

‘He Has Served Remote Communities for Six to Seven Years’

Dr Randall moved to Odisha in 2017 and joined a voluntary organisation working with tribal communities in Kalahandi district. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Randall’s father, Alex Sequeira, who travelled from Mumbai, said his son had spent the past six to seven years providing basic healthcare to people in remote and hilly areas across Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada.

He said the doctor had worked to improve healthcare access and awareness among rural communities that often face difficulties reaching medical facilities.

The family believes his work has been vital to people who have limited access to doctors and treatment. His father expressed confidence in the judicial process and hope that his son would be released.

Dr Randall’s mother, Nancy Sequeira, has also appealed for justice and her son’s release. The family has voiced concern that the absence of the doctor could leave vulnerable communities without an important source of medical assistance.

The parents’ visit comes amid continuing demands from supporters for a fair legal process and consideration of Dr Randall’s longstanding medical service.

In an appeal titled 'A Mother’s Prayer for Her Son: Faith, Forgiveness and Justice', Nancy Sequeira has described her son as a physician committed to serving poor and marginalised communities. She has expressed concern about the serious criminal charges against him and argued that his years of medical service should not be overlooked in the proceedings.

A separate account circulated by supporters recalls Dr Randall's visit to Kutrumali in 2018, when he conducted a monsoon health camp in a remote village inhabited by the Kutia Kondh community. His writings from that period described treating malnourished children and listening to residents’ accounts of illness and inadequate access to healthcare.

His supporters allege that his involvement in treating people injured during protests against mining-related infrastructure contributed to the action against him.