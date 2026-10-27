Parents Visit Jailed Doctor Who Served Odisha Tribals For Free; Activists Demand Dr Randall Sequeira’s Release
Father Alex Sequeira says physician son has spent six to seven years providing healthcare in remote tribal areas, reports Ajit Singh and Ranjan Rath.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Rayagada/Kalahandi: The parents of Dr Randall Sequeira, the physician who provided medical services to remote tribal communities in Odisha, visited him in Rayagada sub-jail as his arrest in connection with the Sijimali bauxite mining dispute continued to draw criticism from his family and social activists.
Dr Randall’s parents have expressed faith in the judiciary and hope for his release, while activist Siddharth Rautharaya has condemned the arrest and demanded the intervention of the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The 39-year-old doctor, who left urban medical practice to serve underserved Adivasi communities, is in judicial custody in Rayagada in connection with cases linked to protests against the mining project. Police have alleged his involvement in incidents of violence and intimidation, while his supporters maintain that the action against him is unjustified.
Born in Mangaluru and raised in Mumbai, Dr Randall completed his MBBS at St John’s Medical College in Bengaluru and pursued an MD in Internal Medicine at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur.
He moved to Odisha in 2017 and joined a voluntary organisation working with tribal communities in Kalahandi district.
Residents said he treated patients suffering from malaria, tuberculosis, fever and other illnesses, often visiting homes in areas where transport facilities and access to hospitals were inadequate.
CPI(M) Odisha State Committee has strongly condemned the arrests of Dr. Randall Sequeira, who has served Adivasi communities in Kalahandi and Rayagada for years, and Laxman Naik, a prominent Dalit youth leader of the Maa Mati Mali Surakhya Manch, for opposing corporate mining projects in the Sijimali and Kutrumali hills of Odisha. The arrests, marked by serious allegations of illegal detention and procedural violations, are part of a campaign of state repression against Adivasi and Dalit communities defending their Jal, Jangal, Jameen. More than a hundred people have been jailed, with numerous criminal cases filed against those resisting mining projects linked to Vedanta and the Adani Group. The CPI(M) Odisha State Committee has demanded the immediate release of all jailed activists, withdrawal of politically motivated cases, an independent judicial inquiry into police action, and an end to repression. The Odisha Government must respect the constitutional rights of affected communities, uphold the Fifth Schedule, PESA and the Forest Rights Act, and ensure that their voices and consent are not overridden to serve corporate interests. The democratic struggle to protect Jal, Jangal, Jameen cannot be criminalised. Solidarity with the people resisting corporate plunder!— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 20, 2026
Gobinda Naik, a resident of a mining-affected area, said the doctor had helped numerous people in the region.
“Dr Randall has saved the lives of many people in our region. Whenever we fell ill, he would be there to support us,” he said.
Sanjib Singh Majhi, a resident of Siadimal, also recalled Dr Randall’s village visits and his efforts to provide medical care. Residents said his work extended beyond clinical treatment to concerns about livelihoods and the challenges facing Adivasi communities.
‘He Has Served Remote Communities for Six to Seven Years’
Dr Randall’s father, Alex Sequeira, who travelled from Mumbai, said his son had spent the past six to seven years providing basic healthcare to people in remote and hilly areas across Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada.
He said the doctor had worked to improve healthcare access and awareness among rural communities that often face difficulties reaching medical facilities.
The family believes his work has been vital to people who have limited access to doctors and treatment. His father expressed confidence in the judicial process and hope that his son would be released.
Dr Randall’s mother, Nancy Sequeira, has also appealed for justice and her son’s release. The family has voiced concern that the absence of the doctor could leave vulnerable communities without an important source of medical assistance.
The parents’ visit comes amid continuing demands from supporters for a fair legal process and consideration of Dr Randall’s longstanding medical service.
On 16 Oct, 2026, the Odisha police picked up physician and activist Dr Randall Sequeira and Dalit activist Laxman Naik. They have been supporting protests by Dalit and Adivasi communities against Bauxite mining projects. This is part of a larger campaign of repression in Odisha which has seen 43 police cases and over a 100 people jailed in three years. Congress MP from Koraput @saptagiriulaka and the Odisha Congress are providing support to the arrested activists. Bauxite mining projects in Sijimali, Kutrumali and Niyamgiri are being pushed through with brazen violations of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006, though these are Fifth Schedule areas. This contravenes the 2013 Supreme Court judgement on Niyamgiri which upheld the right of the Gram Sabhas to withhold consent for mining activity. In Sijimali, there are serious allegations of forging of Gram Sabha consent. The Congress has documented such cases of ‘Angutha Chori’ across BJP-ruled states. It is no surprise that one of the proposed mines is a Modani project. The Union Govt granted the Sijimali project environmental clearance in May 2026. Last month, the Odisha CM promised “all possible support” for such projects - following which, the crackdown on activists and local communities has intensified. This is the double engine model at work denying Adivasi communities their rights.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 21, 2026
In an appeal titled 'A Mother’s Prayer for Her Son: Faith, Forgiveness and Justice', Nancy Sequeira has described her son as a physician committed to serving poor and marginalised communities. She has expressed concern about the serious criminal charges against him and argued that his years of medical service should not be overlooked in the proceedings.
A separate account circulated by supporters recalls Dr Randall's visit to Kutrumali in 2018, when he conducted a monsoon health camp in a remote village inhabited by the Kutia Kondh community. His writings from that period described treating malnourished children and listening to residents’ accounts of illness and inadequate access to healthcare.
His supporters allege that his involvement in treating people injured during protests against mining-related infrastructure contributed to the action against him.
Dr Randall Not Named In Police FIR
Social activist Siddharth Rautharaya strongly criticised the arrest, alleging that it was linked to efforts to weaken the movement opposing bauxite mining in the region.
Rautharaya claimed that Dr Randall was not specifically named in the original police FIR and questioned the basis on which he was subsequently implicated. He alleged that the doctor had been drawn into the case through a general reference to “100 others” and challenged the decision to pursue serious charges, including attempted murder.
He also questioned whether the police response was serving public safety or the interests of mining companies, including Vedanta. Calling for the Chief Minister’s intervention, he argued that Dr Randall’s contribution to healthcare in remote villages deserved recognition rather than incarceration.
Odisha Police Cite Serious Allegations
Police have maintained that Dr Randall’s arrest is connected to cases involving alleged violence and intimidation during the Sijimali mining dispute. Investigators have alleged that he and others threatened women who supported the mining project and pressured them to change their position.
The police have also said his name emerged during the investigation, although it was reportedly absent from the initial FIR. The charges and allegations against him remain subject to judicial scrutiny.
Dr Randall was arrested along with activist Laxman Naik in Bhawanipatna on October 16 and subsequently transferred to Rayagada. Their bail pleas were reportedly rejected, and both were remanded to judicial custody. Anti-mining activist Laxman is known locally as a karate instructor who trains young people in several villages. Some residents have claimed that he was in Bhawanipatna to procure medicines when he was arrested.
Mining Dispute and Tribal Healthcare
The controversy surrounding Dr Randall’s arrest has brought renewed attention to the conflict over the Sijimali bauxite mining project. Opponents fear that mining and associated road construction could affect forests, water resources, agricultural land and the traditional livelihoods of Adivasi communities. Supporters of the project point to potential investment, employment and infrastructure development.
I want to thank everyone for engaging with and amplifying this post here and on Instagram (where it went above 1M views) about my junior, Dr Randall Sequeira, a tribal medicine doctor who was jailed for serving adivasi communities in forsaken hills of Odisha and battling corporates looking to destroy the environment. https://t.co/Ai8NYfd3C2 As a result of our efforts, Dr. Randall was able to speak to his mother over phone from the jail. I got to know that, the first thing this doctor of the hills, told his mother was "Sorry". This is mind numbing. He is apologizing for doing what was right and getting punished for it. He is apologizing for standing up to destructive powers and apologizing for it. He is apologizing for making preventative care the norm instead of therapeutic damage control. What has this country become in the last decade or so? Doctors have to apologise for serving the underserved. Public safety advocates have to apologise for trying to save the environment. Healthcare activists have to apologise for standing up for primary care. Youth has to apologise for demanding impartiality and quality of life. On my post, there was a sudden increase in quotes (concentrated on 23 October 2026, around 18:28–19:22 IST), a tightly clustered set of posts that shared a highly uniform style, argument structure, and framing and consisted of accounts that were predominantly: - Indian, with heavy nationalist/Hindu cultural markers. - Blue-verified in many cases, with follower counts typically in the low tens of thousands. - Bios frequently feature: “Proud Indian,” “Nationalist,” “Sanatani,” “Jai Jai Shri Ram” / “जय श्री राम,” Indian flag emojis, “राष्ट्रहित सर्वोपरि,” “कट्टर राष्ट्रवादी,” “Sanatan Dharma,” “Radhey Radhey,” or similar. Examples: @Shrish_1987, @Shankarsingh992, @imRohit_IND, @ShagunX_, @PJha_666. - Not primarily medical, environmental, or activist accounts, but general political/social media commentators or supporters aligned with pro-government/nationalist narratives. These accounts are largely supportive of mining corporates Adani and Vedanta and pro-Govt. None of them provided any clear rebuttals. Nationalism means being proud of the country and not being proud of becoming lapdogs of the government. In a better world, a doctor wouldn't be jailed for standing up for rights of the underserved and treating them with compassion and empathy. Idiots claiming Dr. Randall was converting tribals into Christians are thinking and responding from their pelvises, not brains. Religion is the last refuge of scoundrels. And India is full of them. It's a fcking shame. Medicine is also about environmental health and social justice. It's not just diagnosis and treatment. The government must release the good doctor and stop criminalizing healthcare activism because it doesn't feed and bulk their greedy interests.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) October 24, 2026
Supporters of the project, meanwhile, point to the possibility of employment, investment and infrastructure development.
For Dr Randall’s family and supporters, the immediate concern is the doctor’s continued absence from the communities he served. They have called for a fair hearing and his release, while the police investigation proceeds.
The case now sits at the intersection of criminal allegations, tribal rights, access to healthcare and the contentious debate over mining in Odisha. The allegations against Dr Randall will have to be tested through due legal process.
Suna Majhi, a resident of Sarambai village, said that Dr Randall had treated people injured during police action, including lathi-charges and the use of tear gas, during protests on April 6 and 7.
Satya Mahar, an activist associated with the anti-mining movement, said Dr Randall had provided medical services in several remote areas, including Niyamgiri, Khandualmali, Tijimali, Kantamala, Banteji, Sagabari, Talambadar and Kerapai.
“We strongly oppose his arrest and demand his unconditional release,” Satya Mahar said.
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