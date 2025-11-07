ETV Bharat / bharat

Saharanpur Doctor Arrested For Putting Up JeM Posters In J&K's Anantnag; Taken On Transit Remand

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Srinagar Police arrested a doctor late on Thursday night on charges of putting up posters in support of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Accused Dr Adil Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir, has been taken on a transit remand for interrogation, officials said. Dr Ahmed was working as a specialist at a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police said CCTV footage showed him putting up several posters in Anantnag, which contained messages in support of the terrorist organisation and had triggered tension in Srinagar. Dr Adil Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir, posted in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur (ETV Bharat) After posters surfaced in the region, an FIR was registered on October 28 against unknown persons and a probe was launched. During the course of investigation, officials thoroughly examined nearby CCTV footages and identified the accused. Srinagar Police reached his native village in Anantnag to question his family members and later traced his location through mobile surveillance.