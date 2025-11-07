Saharanpur Doctor Arrested For Putting Up JeM Posters In J&K's Anantnag; Taken On Transit Remand
Srinagar Police arrested a doctor in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on charges of putting up posters supporting terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST
Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Srinagar Police arrested a doctor late on Thursday night on charges of putting up posters in support of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Accused Dr Adil Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir, has been taken on a transit remand for interrogation, officials said.
Dr Ahmed was working as a specialist at a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police said CCTV footage showed him putting up several posters in Anantnag, which contained messages in support of the terrorist organisation and had triggered tension in Srinagar.
After posters surfaced in the region, an FIR was registered on October 28 against unknown persons and a probe was launched. During the course of investigation, officials thoroughly examined nearby CCTV footages and identified the accused. Srinagar Police reached his native village in Anantnag to question his family members and later traced his location through mobile surveillance.
Subsequently, a joint team reached Saharanpur and, with help from local police and the Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested Adil Ahmed from a hospital on Ambala Road.
SP City Vyom Bindal said, "On Thursday, Jammu Police met Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari. After completing all legal formalities, a search was launched for the accused. The doctor was taken to the Sadar Bazaar police station and later produced before the court which allowed Srinagar Police to take him on a transit remand."
SSP Ashish Tiwari said the doctor was earlier working at a major hospital on Delhi Road before moving to the hospital on Ambala Road. Sources said he had recently married a female doctor from the same area on October 4.
As per officials, an FIR has been registered in Srinagar and details of the case have also been shared with Saharanpur Police. On the other hand, local authorities in Saharanpur said they are on high alert and screening people arriving from Jammu and Kashmir.
Currently, Adil Ahmed is on transit remand and is being interrogated.