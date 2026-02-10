'Do You Believe Penguin Over Naravane Ji?': Rahul On Penguin Statement On Former Army Chief's Memoir
The Leader of Opposition cited Naravane’s 2023 social media post to dispute Penguin’s statement that no copies of the memoir were released.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST|
Updated : February 10, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The controversy over former Army chief M M Naravane's memoir refuses to die down, with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that either “Mr Naravane is lying or it is Penguin Random House [the publisher] India which is lying.”
Rahul on Tuesday accused the publisher of Four Stars of Destiny, Naravane’s memoir, of making false claims, asserting that the book had been available for sale. On Monday, Penguin Random House India said the book had not been published and that no copies (print or digital) had been distributed, sold or made available to the public.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, the LoP cited Naravane’s 2023 post on X and claimed it showed the memoir was being offered online. In the post, Naravane wrote, “Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading, Jai Hind.”
Rahul said, "This is the tweet by Mr Naravane. Either he is lying, which I don’t believe, or the publisher is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth."
Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/VCiLiZOWIi— Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) December 15, 2023
The Congress MP added that while the publisher says the book is not published, it is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon.
Rahul said, “I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth."
Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “The publisher has clarified that the book, Four Stars of Destiny by General M M Naravane (Retd.), has not yet been published. A privilege motion should be moved against Rahul Gandhi, who has deliberately held the House hostage. It must be assumed that the Leader of the Opposition lacks Parliamentary knowledge.”
On the other hand, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, “The opposition is crossing all limits. The entire country is ashamed. Rahul Gandhi presented an unauthorised book yesterday. He has insulted the entire judiciary. They will apologise as always. Penguin Random House India said today that the book is unauthorised.”
On the book controversy, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said, “The question is not who printed the book or who sold it. The question is: What are those four lines in the book that the government does not even want to hear the name of, and does not want a debate on the issue?”
On Monday, Delhi Police took cognisance of posts and reports claiming a pre-print of Four Stars of Destiny was being shared, and the Special Cell registered a case into the purported leak or breach of a yet-to-be-approved publication.
Reacting to Delhi Police registering an FIR to probe the alleged circulation of the book, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, “When a book is written, it is widely circulated among critics and given for review, so many people have access to it. For them to say the book has been leaked, I have no idea what they plan to do about it.
“Today, publication does not mean only physical publication; it also means being in the public domain. Even a tweet or a Facebook post is a publication. This is yet another misadventure by law enforcement agencies under this government,” he added.
RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “Don’t blame the Delhi Police for this, as they are following orders given from above. I saw a notification from Penguin. Such is the value and standing of a publishing house. A page from the book was published in Caravan magazine, with its PDF accessible to all. The government is nothing but insecure.”
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, "Such issues are being raised to divert attention from the main topics. After all, the Delhi Police, which has filed the case, comes under the Union Home Ministry."
What The Publisher Said
The publisher on Monday issued a statement on X, saying, “In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book (in print or digital form) have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India.”
Penguin Random House India said that any copies in circulation, across formats or platforms, constitute copyright infringement and must be stopped immediately. The publisher said it will pursue remedies available under the law against illegal dissemination.
In the statement on X, it said, “Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether print, digital, PDF or otherwise, online or offline, constitute an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased.” It added that the clarification was being issued to place its position on record.
The controversy escalated after Rahul Gandhi cited the pre-print in the Lok Sabha, prompting Speaker Om Birla to bar references to unpublished material during the debate.
