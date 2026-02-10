ETV Bharat / bharat

'Do You Believe Penguin Over Naravane Ji?': Rahul On Penguin Statement On Former Army Chief's Memoir

New Delhi: The controversy over former Army chief M M Naravane's memoir refuses to die down, with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleging that either “Mr Naravane is lying or it is Penguin Random House [the publisher] India which is lying.”

Rahul on Tuesday accused the publisher of Four Stars of Destiny, Naravane’s memoir, of making false claims, asserting that the book had been available for sale. On Monday, Penguin Random House India said the book had not been published and that no copies (print or digital) had been distributed, sold or made available to the public.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday, the LoP cited Naravane’s 2023 post on X and claimed it showed the memoir was being offered online. In the post, Naravane wrote, “Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading, Jai Hind.”

Rahul Gandhi speaks to reporters outside Parliament. (ETV Bharat)

Rahul said, "This is the tweet by Mr Naravane. Either he is lying, which I don’t believe, or the publisher is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth."

The Congress MP added that while the publisher says the book is not published, it is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Rahul said, “I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “The publisher has clarified that the book, Four Stars of Destiny by General M M Naravane (Retd.), has not yet been published. A privilege motion should be moved against Rahul Gandhi, who has deliberately held the House hostage. It must be assumed that the Leader of the Opposition lacks Parliamentary knowledge.”

On the other hand, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, “The opposition is crossing all limits. The entire country is ashamed. Rahul Gandhi presented an unauthorised book yesterday. He has insulted the entire judiciary. They will apologise as always. Penguin Random House India said today that the book is unauthorised.”