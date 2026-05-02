ETV Bharat / bharat

Do The Himalayas Sink Or Emit Carbon Dioxide? Both, Says A Latest Study

Dehradun: Do the Himalayas sink (absorb or store) carbon dioxide (CO2) or emit it, releasing it into the atmosphere? This has been an issue of debate among the geologists. A recent study carried out by a scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology at Dehradun has inferred that the Himalayas not only absorb CO2 but also emit it. Geothermal springs located in the Himalayas play a significant role in CO2 emissions.

Uttarakhand has over 40 identified geothermal springs that produce hot water while emitting large amounts of CO2. The study by Dr Sameer Kumar Tiwari has found that geothermal springs emit millions of moles (mol) of CO2 each year that are released because of fault lines, rainwater and underground chemical processes occurring within deep rocks. This makes the geothermal springs a source of CO2 emissions due to unseen chemical processes occurring within the Himalayas.

According to the study, these emissions reach the atmosphere directly through a process linked to weather, geological structure and the underground water cycle. This study is significant because it is the first time that a finding has simultaneously calculated both liquid CO2 and gaseous CO2 released from geothermal springs in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Previous studies had focused only on the amount of CO2 in water.

It was found that the annual CO2 emissions from geothermal springs in Kumaon during the pre-monsoon season are approximately 5.1 × 10^6 mol (approximately 224,451 kg per year). The annual carbon dioxide emissions during the post-monsoon season are approximately 4.7 × 10^6 mol (approximately 206,847 kg per year).

Of these, the annual CO2 emissions directly as a gas are estimated to be approximately 3.1 × 10^6 mol (approximately 136,431 kg per year) during the pre-monsoon season and approximately 2.6 × 10^6 mol (approximately 114,400 kg per year) during the post-monsoon season.

For this study, Dr Tiwari’s team collected 12 samples from six geothermal springs during the pre-monsoon season and 11 during the post-monsoon season from Gauriganga and Ramganga valleys. All these springs are at elevations ranging between 1,040 meters and 1,304 meters above sea level. These springs are located near faults, thrusts and rock contact points that are places of ground fracture and friction where water and gas are emanating.

The study found that CO2 is not only dissolved in the hot water emanating from these springs but also released as a gas escaping directly into the atmosphere. The reservoir temperatures of all these geothermal springs range from 66 to 130 degrees Celsius, with the average temperature estimated at around 100 degrees Celsius.