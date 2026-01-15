ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Read Too Much Into My Meeting With Rahul Gandhi: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said his recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was part of routine political interactions and should not be read into, even as he maintained that he would continue to engage with the party leadership on various issues.

Shivakumar said he had posted on 'X' stating that "Effort may fail but prayers won't," which was linked to developments in the Cauvery dispute. "Due to my prayers, the Cauvery issue has taken a new shape in the court. The court has told the Centre that it has to take a decision on the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir issue. Hence, I tweeted it," he said.

He dismissed different interpretations by journalists. On his meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday during his transit visit to Mysuru before heading for Tamil Nadu, the KPCC president said he had interacted with the Congress leader.

"I won't say I did not speak to him. I can't disclose what we had discussed. It's between me and him," Shivakumar said, adding that he would be travelling to Delhi on Friday. "I am going to Delhi tomorrow where I will meet him (Rahul Gandhi). I have a meeting on the Assam Assembly polls," he said.