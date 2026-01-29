ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don’t Believe Outside Propaganda, Experience RSS Yourself' RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Vijayawada: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged people not to believe what he termed as “outside propaganda” about the organisation, but instead to visit the Sangh, experience its functioning firsthand, and form their own understanding. Addressing a gathering in Vijayawada on the occasion of the RSS completing 100 years, Bhagwat outlined the organisation’s philosophy, functioning, and vision for the future.

Bhagwat was speaking at a two-day seminar titled ‘Vision and Direction of Future India’, held at the National School of Planning and Architecture campus. On the first day of the event, he interacted with invited participants, responded to their questions, and attempted to clarify misconceptions surrounding the Sangh.

Bhagwat said the RSS is not merely an organisation but a way of life. Recalling its origins, he said the Sangh was founded by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashami in 1925 with the objective of uniting Hindu society. He stressed that the RSS was not formed in opposition to any individual, community, or circumstance, and does not seek political power. “The Sangh’s aim is to create selfless individuals who work for the welfare of society,” he said.

Explaining the concept of Hindu dharma, Bhagwat said, Hindu is not a religion but a cultural quality that embraces diversity and respects all forms of worship. He asserted that everyone living in India is culturally Hindu. He also clarified that organisations such as the BJP and VHP function independently and are not controlled by the RSS.