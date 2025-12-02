'Do Intruders Deserve A Red-carpet Welcome,' SC Asks Petitioner In Rohingyas' Custodial Disappearance Plea
The top court remarks came on a plea alleging custodial disappearance of Rohingyas and seeking such deportations be carried out with due process.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made scathing observations against “intruders” who illegally enter the country and avail facilities meant for the citizens and asked where is the government order declaring Rohingyas as “refugees”.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench orally remarked, “If an intruder comes, do we give them a red-carpet welcome saying we would like to give you all facilities.”
The bench was hearing a plea alleging custodial disappearance of Rohingya persons. The petitioner also sought a direction that if there is any deportation, then it should be carried out only through due process.
The bench observed that an intruder first crosses the border illegally by either digging a tunnel or crossing the fence.
“Then you say, now that I have entered, your laws must apply to me and say, I am entitled to food, I am entitled to shelter, my children are entitled to education. Do we want to stretch the law like this?" The bench asked.
The bench stressed that Refugee is a well-defined legal term and there is a prescribed authority by the government to declare them.
A counsel, representing the petitioner, pressed that Delhi Police in May, this year, picked up certain Rohingyas and their whereabouts are unknown.
The bench asked, where is the Indian government order declaring Rohingyas as refugees?
The counsel emphasized that the petitioner was not seeking any refugee status for the Rohingyas and also not opposing their deportation.
The bench orally observed that if there is no legal status of a refugee, and someone intrudes illegally, does it have an obligation to keep that person here?
The bench observed that the counsel is asking writ of habeas to bring them back.
The counsel contended that deportation must be carried out as per the procedure established by the law, and pointed out that the present matter is regarding custodial disappearance.
The bench emphasized that the country has a very sensitive border on the northern side, while questioning the legal status of the intruders to stay in the country.
The bench observed, "What is the problem in sending the back?" The counsel replied that they must be sent back as per law.
The bench said India also has poor people and they are citizens, and asked are they not entitled to certain benefits and amenities? Why not concentrate on them? The counsel contended that the petitioner is not seeking any repatriation.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta contended that the petition has been filed by a PIL petitioner and not any affected person.
After hearing submissions, the bench said matter will be taken up along with similar connected petitions.
Read More