'Do Intruders Deserve A Red-carpet Welcome,' SC Asks Petitioner In Rohingyas' Custodial Disappearance Plea

FILE PHOTO: A lawyer looks into his mobile phone in front India's Supreme Court in New Delhi ( REUTERS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made scathing observations against “intruders” who illegally enter the country and avail facilities meant for the citizens and asked where is the government order declaring Rohingyas as “refugees”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench orally remarked, “If an intruder comes, do we give them a red-carpet welcome saying we would like to give you all facilities.”

The bench was hearing a plea alleging custodial disappearance of Rohingya persons. The petitioner also sought a direction that if there is any deportation, then it should be carried out only through due process.

The bench observed that an intruder first crosses the border illegally by either digging a tunnel or crossing the fence.

“Then you say, now that I have entered, your laws must apply to me and say, I am entitled to food, I am entitled to shelter, my children are entitled to education. Do we want to stretch the law like this?" The bench asked.

The bench stressed that Refugee is a well-defined legal term and there is a prescribed authority by the government to declare them.

A counsel, representing the petitioner, pressed that Delhi Police in May, this year, picked up certain Rohingyas and their whereabouts are unknown.

The bench asked, where is the Indian government order declaring Rohingyas as refugees?

The counsel emphasized that the petitioner was not seeking any refugee status for the Rohingyas and also not opposing their deportation.