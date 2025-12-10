ETV Bharat / bharat

DNA Report In Just 45 Minutes: New Kit Simplifying DNA Testing Unveiled At India International Science Festival

Panchkula: Patients undergoing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests will no longer have to wait for 2-3 days for the reports as they can now avail it within 45 minutes of testing. A testing kit that will simplify DNA testing has been developed at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) laboratory in Mohali, Punjab, by institute's researchers in collaboration with Indox Solutions Private Limited.

As per sources, this kit is also being developed for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) which will allow testing for typhoid, tuberculosis, influenza, malaria and dengue.

The new kit was displayed at the India International Science Festival in Panchkula, Haryana, that concluded on Tuesday. It includes an Inno Extract (liquid form) for sample preparation and special instruments for lab work which will provide a DNA test result within minutes.

Sachin Verma, who has been part of the team that developed the kit, disclosed, "Presently, after collecting a blood sample, 13-14 tests are conducted to extract DNA. This takes 4-6 hours. In this new technology, Inno Extract in liquid form is used to extract the DNA from blood. Under this, the DNA will be separated after 2-3 tests within ten minutes."

Previously, the DNA samples had to be transported to a lab for testing. Within the lab, the DNA had to be kept at a specific temperature (-40 degrees Celsius). The DNA was tested only when it reached the set temperature. This often took around 12-15 hours. However, with the new technology, the lab's new equipment will complete the work in just 15 minutes. This entire process will take only half an hour to 45 minutes, Verma added.

He further stated, "We have developed a kit that is portable and has many features. Furthermore, anyone can update this machine and the kit themselves with just half an hour of training. As a result, we no longer have to stand in long queues at government hospitals, nor spend a lot of money visiting private labs."