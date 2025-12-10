DNA Report In Just 45 Minutes: New Kit Simplifying DNA Testing Unveiled At India International Science Festival
The kit has been developed by Indox Solutions Private Limited in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST
Panchkula: Patients undergoing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests will no longer have to wait for 2-3 days for the reports as they can now avail it within 45 minutes of testing. A testing kit that will simplify DNA testing has been developed at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) laboratory in Mohali, Punjab, by institute's researchers in collaboration with Indox Solutions Private Limited.
As per sources, this kit is also being developed for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) which will allow testing for typhoid, tuberculosis, influenza, malaria and dengue.
The new kit was displayed at the India International Science Festival in Panchkula, Haryana, that concluded on Tuesday. It includes an Inno Extract (liquid form) for sample preparation and special instruments for lab work which will provide a DNA test result within minutes.
Sachin Verma, who has been part of the team that developed the kit, disclosed, "Presently, after collecting a blood sample, 13-14 tests are conducted to extract DNA. This takes 4-6 hours. In this new technology, Inno Extract in liquid form is used to extract the DNA from blood. Under this, the DNA will be separated after 2-3 tests within ten minutes."
Previously, the DNA samples had to be transported to a lab for testing. Within the lab, the DNA had to be kept at a specific temperature (-40 degrees Celsius). The DNA was tested only when it reached the set temperature. This often took around 12-15 hours. However, with the new technology, the lab's new equipment will complete the work in just 15 minutes. This entire process will take only half an hour to 45 minutes, Verma added.
He further stated, "We have developed a kit that is portable and has many features. Furthermore, anyone can update this machine and the kit themselves with just half an hour of training. As a result, we no longer have to stand in long queues at government hospitals, nor spend a lot of money visiting private labs."
Verma explained that presently the machine available in the market for DNA testing costs around Rs 20 lakh and a test costs Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. "However, the machine developed by our team costs only around Rs 2.5 lakh and the test can be done for Rs 300 to Rs 400. Also, the waiting time for a DNA test report, which used to take 24-72 hours, has now come down to 35-45 minutes," he underlined.
He went on to state that presently the DNA tests follow 13 steps which have been reduced to just three stages with the new kit. This will reduce the time required along with the potential cost of the test by 60-70 percent.
Verma further explained how the new kit is designed to address challenges being faced in rural area. "Sometimes, in rural areas or when there's no electricity, the temperature can't be maintained and the kits in use till now need to be stored at temperatures between four degrees Celsius and minus 20 degrees Celsius. However, the new kit can be stored at room temperature eliminating the need for a refrigerator or freezer. The kit has been designed to address such complexities."
He also claimed that the machine and kit are 100 percent indigenous and nothing has been imported. The reports of all the tests will be available on the mobile phone, eliminating the need for a second visit to the laboratory. This kit only needs to be kept away from sunlight. He added that no matter how long it is kept in the room, there will be no change in the culture of the sample.
Verma said one patent has been obtained while work is underway for the other three.
Also Read:
1. 'Blue Drum' Murder Case Accused Names Newborn Radha; In-Laws Demand DNA Test
2. What Is The Secret Behind Healthy Ageing? Tamil Nadu Student Carries Out Landmark Study On Centenarian DNA