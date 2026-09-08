DNA Becomes A Ray Of Hope For Families Searching For Loved Ones Missing In Nepal Floods
MHA ropes in 71 forensic laboratories across India to collect family reference samples and help identify unidentified remains, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated as many as 71 Government forensic science laboratories, including National Forensic Sciences University, Central Forensic Science Laboratories and State Forensic Science Laboratories, for DNA profiling of first-degree relatives of persons missing in the flash floods in Nepal.
According to a note issued by the Home Ministry, in possession of ETV Bharat, under "Collection and DNA Profiling of Family Reference Samples – Nepal Flash Flood," six National Forensic Sciences Universities situated in Gujarat, Delhi, Goa, Assam, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have been designated as collection and DNA profiling centres.
“Several people have approached us, and we are doing DNA profiling. We are going to send all the reports to the ministry for further necessary action," Dr Abhishek Singh, Assistant Professor, Madhya Pradesh NFSU, Bhopal Campus, told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
Similarly, seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories have been designated for the job, and 58 State Forensic Science Laboratories have been designated for DNA profiling of first-degree relatives of persons missing in the flash floods in Nepal.
Dr Kshitij Chandel, Assistant Director, from the Guwahati-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory said that they are also ready to conduct all the required formalities for DNA profiling. Notably, nine people from Assam linked to the devastating flash floods in Nepal have now been confirmed safe, while authorities continue efforts to trace those still unaccounted for and facilitate the return of stranded residents.
The figure includes seven people whose safety has been confirmed in the latest list issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), along with two others, Gautam Das and Gopal Debnath, whose safety was confirmed separately by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Earlier, ASDMA suggested that 16 people from Assam were either stranded or reported missing in Nepal. “Nine people from Assam linked to the Nepal devastating flash floods have now been confirmed safe," an official said.
The Centre has earlier said that first-degree biological relatives residing in India, including father, mother, son, daughter or sibling, may have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared in different science laboratories across the country.
Once prepared, the DNA profiles, along with the preliminary information required by the Nepali authorities, will be sent by email to dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np for comparison with DNA profiles obtained from unidentified mortal remains. For facilitation and coordination by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, a copy of the DNA profile may also be sent to eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com.
On Monday, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has asked families of Indian nationals still missing after the August 26 mudslide and flash flood to submit DNA samples to help identify them, after Chinese authorities confirmed they are now able to receive samples for comparison.
The Embassy said the samples will be forwarded to the concerned Chinese authorities, who will compare them with available records and inform India if a match is confirmed.
"Families willing to provide DNA information are requested to submit the relevant data, in the internationally-recognised CODIS format, to the Embassy of India. The Embassy will forward the data to the concerned Chinese authorities for comparison,” a note from the Embassy stated.
According to the Embassy, if the missing person has no living parents or children, the kin can collect blood samples from siblings (collecting samples from all siblings is preferred); if necessary, collect samples from other maternal relatives (cousins on the maternal side) and paternal relatives (cousins on the paternal side). The death toll in the devastating Nepal flood has already touched 1355, whereas more than 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.
Stating that mutilated bodies often become unrecognisable, especially after prolonged submersion in water, Dr Rakesh Mishra, one of India’s foremost molecular biologists and former director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad, and currently director of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru, told ETV Bharat that DNA profiles can be generated from blood, soft tissue, bone and teeth. “DNA material can be extracted from bone even if most of the tissue has decomposed,” said Mishra.
India has already sent a 19-member Indian Forensic Team to Kathmandu, who have been doping DNA sample analysis in collaboration with their Nepali counterparts at the Nepal Police Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the National Forensic Science Laboratory, Khumaltar, Kathmandu.
The team is working to expedite the processing of DNA samples in Nepal for the identification of those affected by the recent flash floods.
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