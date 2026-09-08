ETV Bharat / bharat

DNA Becomes A Ray Of Hope For Families Searching For Loved Ones Missing In Nepal Floods

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated as many as 71 Government forensic science laboratories, including National Forensic Sciences University, Central Forensic Science Laboratories and State Forensic Science Laboratories, for DNA profiling of first-degree relatives of persons missing in the flash floods in Nepal.

According to a note issued by the Home Ministry, in possession of ETV Bharat, under "Collection and DNA Profiling of Family Reference Samples – Nepal Flash Flood," six National Forensic Sciences Universities situated in Gujarat, Delhi, Goa, Assam, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have been designated as collection and DNA profiling centres.

“Several people have approached us, and we are doing DNA profiling. We are going to send all the reports to the ministry for further necessary action," Dr Abhishek Singh, Assistant Professor, Madhya Pradesh NFSU, Bhopal Campus, told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

Similarly, seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories have been designated for the job, and 58 State Forensic Science Laboratories have been designated for DNA profiling of first-degree relatives of persons missing in the flash floods in Nepal.

Dr Kshitij Chandel, Assistant Director, from the Guwahati-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory said that they are also ready to conduct all the required formalities for DNA profiling. Notably, nine people from Assam linked to the devastating flash floods in Nepal have now been confirmed safe, while authorities continue efforts to trace those still unaccounted for and facilitate the return of stranded residents.

The figure includes seven people whose safety has been confirmed in the latest list issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), along with two others, Gautam Das and Gopal Debnath, whose safety was confirmed separately by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, ASDMA suggested that 16 people from Assam were either stranded or reported missing in Nepal. “Nine people from Assam linked to the Nepal devastating flash floods have now been confirmed safe," an official said.

The Centre has earlier said that first-degree biological relatives residing in India, including father, mother, son, daughter or sibling, may have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared in different science laboratories across the country.

Once prepared, the DNA profiles, along with the preliminary information required by the Nepali authorities, will be sent by email to dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np for comparison with DNA profiles obtained from unidentified mortal remains. For facilitation and coordination by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, a copy of the DNA profile may also be sent to eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com.