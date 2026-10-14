ETV Bharat / bharat

DMRC To SC: No Trains Cancelled On Oct 10, 32 Lakh Riders Despite CJP Protest Shutdowns

Security personnel guarding Mandi House Metro station, Delhi, amid security restrictions following the CJP call for protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 14, that train services were neither curtailed nor cancelled on October 10, even as multiple stations were shut and services halted as a “preventive measure” during the protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Defending its position, DMRC said nearly 32 lakh commuters travelled across the network during operational hours, a figure only slightly below the ridership on a normal second Saturday. The fall in numbers, it submitted, stemmed from the protests themselves, which discouraged many from venturing out, and disrupted routine business and employment activities. The reply was filed in the Apex court by the DMRC chairperson.

The DMRC, in a reply filed in the Supreme Court, said: “There was zero reduction in the total volume of Metro operations, ie., there was no reduction in number of train trips. Trains were inducted strictly as per the standard Saturday schedule, with 271 trains inducted into service on October 10, 2026. A full complement of 4,157 trips were run on October 10, 2026, as per the schedule across the network.” The entire Metro network comprises 303 stations. Only 57 out of these were closed for entry and exit purposes, it added. “Entry and exit regulations were restricted to only 45 out of 303 stations across the Metro network, accounting for only 15 per cent of the entire network. Over 85 per cent of the network (258 stations) remained fully operational, accessible, and functional for commuters," said the reply. It added that commuters entering the city and those inside the city were able to change transit corridors seamlessly without disruption. It said that as per the order dated October 9, 2026, passed by this court, police authorities immediately reviewed and reassessed security requirements. “By a modified communication dated 09.10.2026 issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range), the number of affected stations was scaled down from 57 to 45 stations. 12 stations originally proposed for gate closures were dropped from the restriction list, thereby unlocking more nodes for commuter access,” it added. It said DMRC further received a communication from police authorities on October 12, directing usage of 6 Metro Stations for entry/exit be closed from 06:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs on October 12, and accordingly the entry/exit of 6 stations were closed by DMRC.