DMRC To SC: No Trains Cancelled On Oct 10, 32 Lakh Riders Despite CJP Protest Shutdowns
DMRC’s chairman reply to a contempt plea regarding Metro shutdowns said 271 trains were inducted into service on October 10, and 4,157 trips run.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 14, that train services were neither curtailed nor cancelled on October 10, even as multiple stations were shut and services halted as a “preventive measure” during the protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Defending its position, DMRC said nearly 32 lakh commuters travelled across the network during operational hours, a figure only slightly below the ridership on a normal second Saturday. The fall in numbers, it submitted, stemmed from the protests themselves, which discouraged many from venturing out, and disrupted routine business and employment activities. The reply was filed in the Apex court by the DMRC chairperson.
The DMRC, in a reply filed in the Supreme Court, said: “There was zero reduction in the total volume of Metro operations, ie., there was no reduction in number of train trips. Trains were inducted strictly as per the standard Saturday schedule, with 271 trains inducted into service on October 10, 2026. A full complement of 4,157 trips were run on October 10, 2026, as per the schedule across the network.”
The entire Metro network comprises 303 stations. Only 57 out of these were closed for entry and exit purposes, it added.
“Entry and exit regulations were restricted to only 45 out of 303 stations across the Metro network, accounting for only 15 per cent of the entire network. Over 85 per cent of the network (258 stations) remained fully operational, accessible, and functional for commuters," said the reply. It added that commuters entering the city and those inside the city were able to change transit corridors seamlessly without disruption.
It said that as per the order dated October 9, 2026, passed by this court, police authorities immediately reviewed and reassessed security requirements. “By a modified communication dated 09.10.2026 issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range), the number of affected stations was scaled down from 57 to 45 stations. 12 stations originally proposed for gate closures were dropped from the restriction list, thereby unlocking more nodes for commuter access,” it added.
It said DMRC further received a communication from police authorities on October 12, directing usage of 6 Metro Stations for entry/exit be closed from 06:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs on October 12, and accordingly the entry/exit of 6 stations were closed by DMRC.
“The allegation of a complete, blanket shutdown is demonstrably refuted by the petitioner's own admissions in the contempt petition. At key sensitive stations such as GTB Nagar and Vishwavidyalaya, the respondent authorities did not impose a total prohibition on movement; rather, implemented a measured and calibrated regulatory protocol to control incoming passenger flow while actively facilitating disembarking commuters," it said.
DMRC said the total number of commuters who travelled on the Metro network during its operational hours, was approximately 32 lakh, and this figure was slightly lower than the ridership on a normal second Saturday.
“This reduction may be attributed to the protest, which appears to have prompted a large number of commuters to refrain from travelling, and consequently, from undertaking their usual daily activities or attending to their business or private employment. The actual number of passengers who boarded the Metro on 10.10.2026 was 32 lakh approximately, as against approximately 58 lakh passengers on a normal second Saturday,” added the reply.
It also said that for the limited stations where passenger gates were regulated, other Metro stations remained open to minimise inconvenience to the travelling public.
“I hereby tender my unconditional apology before this court. I state that I hold this Hon'ble court, as well as all other courts, in the highest esteem. As stated hereinbelow, the order dated October 9, passed in writ petition… By this Hon'ble court, has been complied with in letter and spirit…. Upon perusal of paragraph 7 of the aforesaid order of this Hon'ble court, it appears that a representation was made before this Hon'ble court to the effect that there was a complete ban on essential public transportation. On the basis of the aforesaid representation, this Hon'ble court was pleased to pass the aforementioned order dated 09.10.2026,” said the DMRC’s chairman reply.
It was filed in response to a contempt plea regarding Metro services.
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