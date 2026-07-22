ETV Bharat / bharat

DMRC Shuts 16 Delhi Metro Stations Amid CJP Protests

New Delhi: As the protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it has shut operations across 16 metro stations on Wednesday. However, an interchange facility is available for passengers at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, authorities informed.

The 16 metro stations which have been ordered to close till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.