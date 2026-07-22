DMRC Shuts 16 Delhi Metro Stations Amid CJP Protests
Owing to security measures, DMRC announced to shut metro services across as many as 16 stations in the national capital.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : July 22, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
New Delhi: As the protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it has shut operations across 16 metro stations on Wednesday. However, an interchange facility is available for passengers at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, authorities informed.
The 16 metro stations which have been ordered to close till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5.…
Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly, stating that these restrictions will remain in place until additional instructions are issued.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.