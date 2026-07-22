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DMRC Shuts 16 Delhi Metro Stations Amid CJP Protests

Owing to security measures, DMRC announced to shut metro services across as many as 16 stations in the national capital.

Delhi Metro Station
A metro station in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST

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Updated : July 22, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST

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New Delhi: As the protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it has shut operations across 16 metro stations on Wednesday. However, an interchange facility is available for passengers at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, authorities informed.

The 16 metro stations which have been ordered to close till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

Authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly, stating that these restrictions will remain in place until additional instructions are issued.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Last Updated : July 22, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST

TAGGED:

DMRC
DELHI PROTEST
CJP PROTEST
DELHI METRO

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