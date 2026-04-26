ETV Bharat / bharat

DMRC Appoints Sanjay Jamuar As First CEO Of International Subsidiary DMIL, Targets Global Expansion

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appointed Sanjay Jamuar as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its new subsidiary, Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), aimed at steering its expansion beyond Delhi and abroad.

“Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which has been set up by DMRC with the support of the Government to take up Metro projects as well as Operation and Maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi and abroad,” DMRC posted on X to announce the development.

Jamuar is an ex-IRTS officer with wide experience across the Indian railways, DMRC, and internationally in the UK, USA, France, Middle East and Europe, per the DMRC.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Strategic Leadership from the prestigious Warwick Business School in the UK and has also conducted research in Transport Economics at the University of Leeds.

Highlighting his long association with DMRC, the post stated, “Incidentally, when he joined DMRC in 1998 he was the first O&M employee. Therefore, coming back to DMRC is like a homecoming for him.”

The corporation said it would widen its scope through DMIL, created for metro consultancy and execution services. “DMIL has the mandate to offer advisory services to other authorities and lenders to help develop, improve and prepare long-term plans for metro and transit systems,” the post said.