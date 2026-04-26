DMRC Appoints Sanjay Jamuar As First CEO Of International Subsidiary DMIL, Targets Global Expansion
Former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Jamuar has wide experience across the Indian railways, DMRC, and internationally, per the DMRC.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has appointed Sanjay Jamuar as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its new subsidiary, Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), aimed at steering its expansion beyond Delhi and abroad.
“Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which has been set up by DMRC with the support of the Government to take up Metro projects as well as Operation and Maintenance (O&M) assignments in India outside Delhi and abroad,” DMRC posted on X to announce the development.
Jamuar is an ex-IRTS officer with wide experience across the Indian railways, DMRC, and internationally in the UK, USA, France, Middle East and Europe, per the DMRC.
He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Strategic Leadership from the prestigious Warwick Business School in the UK and has also conducted research in Transport Economics at the University of Leeds.
Highlighting his long association with DMRC, the post stated, “Incidentally, when he joined DMRC in 1998 he was the first O&M employee. Therefore, coming back to DMRC is like a homecoming for him.”
SH SANJAY JAMUAR APPOINTED THE FIRST CEO OF DELHI METRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 26, 2026
Sh. Sanjay Jamuar has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL) which has been set up by DMRC with the support of the Government to take up… pic.twitter.com/1QnpGUPfn6
The corporation said it would widen its scope through DMIL, created for metro consultancy and execution services. “DMIL has the mandate to offer advisory services to other authorities and lenders to help develop, improve and prepare long-term plans for metro and transit systems,” the post said.
It added that the new arm will build on DMRC’s experience in executing metro projects across geographies. “DMRC is already involved as a consultant with the Dhaka Metro project in Bangladesh... handling crucial O&M contracts for the Chennai, Mumbai and Patna Metro projects,” it said.
With the creation of DMIL, the corporation expects to scale its international presence. “Therefore, the DMIL is now expected to further expand DMRC's footprint across the world,” the post added.
Principal Executive Director at DMRC, Anuj Dayal, stated that the primary objective of DMIL is to provide consultancy services to other nations and local authorities for the development, improvement, and formulation of long-term plans for metro systems.
DMRC’s current global and national role
To date, the Delhi Metro has served in an advisory capacity for nearly all major metro projects across the country. With the formation of DMIL, it is now anticipated that the Delhi Metro will not merely act as an advisor but will also establish a strong foothold in the global market for the complete operation and management of metro systems.
Dhaka Metro—DMRC is currently involved in an advisory capacity with the Dhaka Metro project, which is under construction in the capital of Bangladesh.
Presence in major metros—DMRC already holds key Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contracts for the Mumbai, Patna, and Chennai Metro systems.
Construction Work—It also possesses experience in construction activities in cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, and Patna.
Also Read