‘97 Lakh Voters Deleted In TN’: DMK Writes To President Murmu, Seeks SIR Cancellation
DMK chief MK Stalin wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging the cancellation of the voter revision process and seeking action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to order the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process nationwide and the restoration of the paper ballot system.
Stalin also demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his alleged “illegal actions, unilateral, unconstitutional and partisan conduct.”
❓ 97 இலட்சம் வாக்காளர்கள் பட்டியலில் ஏன் இல்லை? ❓ வாக்காளர் நீக்கங்கள் தேர்தல் முடிவுகளை மாற்றியதா? ❓ தேர்தல் ஆணையத்தின் நம்பகத்தன்மை எங்கே? இவை வெறும் கேள்விகளல்ல; ஜனநாயகத்தின் அடித்தளத்தையே உலுக்கும் குற்றச்சாட்டுகள்! 🔷 ஞானேஷ் குமாரைப் பதவிநீக்கம் செய்ய நடவடிக்கை 🔷 SIR ரத்து 🔷 மீண்டும் வாக்குச்சீட்டு முறை உள்ளிட்ட கோரிக்கைகளுடன் மாண்புமிகு குடியரசுத் தலைவருக்கு மனு அனுப்பியுள்ளேன். வாக்குரிமை என்பது சலுகையல்ல; அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டம் வழங்கியுள்ள உரிமை! ஒவ்வொரு வாக்கும் கணக்கில் வர வேண்டும். ஒவ்வொரு வாக்காளரின் உரிமையும் காக்கப்பட வேண்டும். நமது கேள்விகளுக்குப் பதில் வேண்டும்! ஜனநாயகத்திற்கு நீதி வேண்டும்! #SaveDemocracy #StopSIR— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 28, 2026
In the letter, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also asked the President to seek a reference to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution of India on the validity of the deletion of 97.37 lakh voters from Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls in 2025.
He also invoked Article 78 of the Constitution, urging the President to seek information from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that the CEC does not exercise the powers of the Election Commission unilaterally until the current parliamentary proceedings conclude.
"Furthermore, it must be ensured that every decision is taken collectively, in accordance with Section 18 of the 2023 Act, and that the minutes of such meetings are duly recorded," he said.
Stalin’s letter to the president comes as the DMK distances itself from INDIA bloc protests against the SIR and the CEC. Two weeks ago, the DMK labelled the Congress party a “betrayer” over alleged double standards, declaring it would no longer ally with the party
Tamil Nadu was in the middle of a major SIR controversy as nearly one in every six electors of the state, 97.37 lakh voters, were deleted from the draft roll, per Stalin.
“When the two Election Commissioners themselves record that decisions are being taken without their knowledge, and call them unauthorised and illegal, it is the institution that is crying out for protection,” he added in the letter.
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