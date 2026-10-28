ETV Bharat / bharat

‘97 Lakh Voters Deleted In TN’: DMK Writes To President Murmu, Seeks SIR Cancellation

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to order the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process nationwide and the restoration of the paper ballot system.

In the letter, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also asked the President to seek a reference to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution of India on the validity of the deletion of 97.37 lakh voters from Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls in 2025.

He also invoked Article 78 of the Constitution, urging the President to seek information from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that the CEC does not exercise the powers of the Election Commission unilaterally until the current parliamentary proceedings conclude.

"Furthermore, it must be ensured that every decision is taken collectively, in accordance with Section 18 of the 2023 Act, and that the minutes of such meetings are duly recorded," he said.