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‘97 Lakh Voters Deleted In TN’: DMK Writes To President Murmu, Seeks SIR Cancellation

DMK chief MK Stalin wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging the cancellation of the voter revision process and seeking action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

DMK Writes To President Murmu; Seeks SIR Cancellation, Action Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
File photo of DMK President MK Stalin (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST

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Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to order the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process nationwide and the restoration of the paper ballot system.

Stalin also demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his alleged “illegal actions, unilateral, unconstitutional and partisan conduct.”

In the letter, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also asked the President to seek a reference to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution of India on the validity of the deletion of 97.37 lakh voters from Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls in 2025.

He also invoked Article 78 of the Constitution, urging the President to seek information from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure that the CEC does not exercise the powers of the Election Commission unilaterally until the current parliamentary proceedings conclude.

"Furthermore, it must be ensured that every decision is taken collectively, in accordance with Section 18 of the 2023 Act, and that the minutes of such meetings are duly recorded," he said.

Stalin’s letter to the president comes as the DMK distances itself from INDIA bloc protests against the SIR and the CEC. Two weeks ago, the DMK labelled the Congress party a “betrayer” over alleged double standards, declaring it would no longer ally with the party

Tamil Nadu was in the middle of a major SIR controversy as nearly one in every six electors of the state, 97.37 lakh voters, were deleted from the draft roll, per Stalin.

“When the two Election Commissioners themselves record that decisions are being taken without their knowledge, and call them unauthorised and illegal, it is the institution that is crying out for protection,” he added in the letter.

Also Read

  1. DMK MPs Meet Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Over SIR Row
  2. 'Can Right To Vote Be Lost Forever?': SC Grills ECI On Form 6 In Delhi SIR

TAGGED:

DMK LETTER TO PRESIDENT MURMU
MK STALIN WROTE TO PRESIDENT
DMK LETTER ABOUT SIR AND CEC

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