DMK Will Oppose Delimitation Bill If Based On 50 Per Cent Seat Increase Formula, Says Party Veteran TKS Elangovan
The DMK veteran said the party will oppose delimitation bill if based on 50 per cent seat increase formula favouring northern states.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will oppose the delimitation bill if it is based on the earlier 50 per cent seat increase formula for states, but will consider the legislation if it has some other formula, party veteran TKS Elangovan said on Friday.
“We will oppose the delimitation bill if it is based on the earlier 50 per cent seat increase formula. The old formula was against the southern states and would have benefited the northern states. However, we will consider the new bill if it has some other formula. To date, there is nothing official. Let us wait for the fine print of the bill,” the senior DMK leader told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.
The views of Elangovan, who has served in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, are significant as they have emerged amid widespread speculation that the NDA government may again attempt to push the controversial delimitation bill during the monsoon session of Parliament from July 20 to August 13.
Earlier, the delimitation bill that was introduced at the eleventh hour was defeated by the INDIA bloc during an extended budget session in April. This time too, there is no confirmation from the government that it will bring in the bill or what its provisions will be.
“In April, we defeated the delimitation bill that aimed to increase the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 based on a 50 per cent proportional hike in states. The southern states would have been at a loss when compared to the northern states as per that system. For instance, Tamil Nadu, with 39 seats, would have gained 20 seats, while Uttar Pradesh, with 80 seats, would have gained 40 seats. The old system was based on an old census and would have penalised the southern states, which successfully controlled their population over the past two decades,” said Elangovan.
The INDIA bloc had defeated the delimitation bill, which got 298 votes in favour and 230 against it out of 528 members present and voting. The bill was presented as a constitution amendment bill and required a two-thirds majority, which could not be achieved due to opposition unity.
However, the relative strength of the INDIA bloc has changed over the past few months. As many as 20 TMC and 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have rebelled and may vote for the delimitation bill during the coming session.
The stance of 22 DMK MPs, too, is not yet clear, as the Tamil Nadu-based party, which was an ally of the Congress-led INDIA bloc in April, parted ways with the grand old party after the recent state assembly elections.
The Congress contested the state elections in alliance with DMK; after the results, it supported debutant TVK in government formation and also joined the cabinet of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
The Grand Old Party has said it would rally all its forces to oppose the delimitation bill if the government brings it in during the coming session. This has made the role of the DMK crucial and has raised questions about if the regional party will attend a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders on July 20 or not. Earlier, the DMK had skipped the bloc meeting in Delhi on June 8.
Elangovan refused to clear the DMK’s stand over the bloc issue but noted that his party was opposed to the BJP. “Our stand on the INDIA bloc is not yet final. The INDIA bloc is anti-BJP. The DMK is also anti-BJP. In most cases, we will stand by the INDIA bloc against the BJP. Our party chief, MK Stalin, has discussed parliament strategy with the MPs and has given them instructions. The same will be revealed in the House,” he said.
The DMK veteran played down his party’s recent move to seek a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha, saying it was a fallout of the changed equations with the Congress.
“The Congress ditched us and supported TVK without even asking us. Our former allies, the left parties, VCK and IUML, asked us before supporting TVK. The elections changed our status. The DMK is the main opposition in the state, and we will continue to target the TVK government,” he said.
“We have asked the Lok Sabha Speaker to make separate seating arrangements for us. Earlier, our lawmakers used to sit along with the Congress members, and now they may be seated behind the Congress lawmakers,” said Elangovan.
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