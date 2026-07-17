ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Will Oppose Delimitation Bill If Based On 50 Per Cent Seat Increase Formula, Says Party Veteran TKS Elangovan

New Delhi: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will oppose the delimitation bill if it is based on the earlier 50 per cent seat increase formula for states, but will consider the legislation if it has some other formula, party veteran TKS Elangovan said on Friday.

“We will oppose the delimitation bill if it is based on the earlier 50 per cent seat increase formula. The old formula was against the southern states and would have benefited the northern states. However, we will consider the new bill if it has some other formula. To date, there is nothing official. Let us wait for the fine print of the bill,” the senior DMK leader told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

The views of Elangovan, who has served in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, are significant as they have emerged amid widespread speculation that the NDA government may again attempt to push the controversial delimitation bill during the monsoon session of Parliament from July 20 to August 13.

Earlier, the delimitation bill that was introduced at the eleventh hour was defeated by the INDIA bloc during an extended budget session in April. This time too, there is no confirmation from the government that it will bring in the bill or what its provisions will be.

“In April, we defeated the delimitation bill that aimed to increase the Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 based on a 50 per cent proportional hike in states. The southern states would have been at a loss when compared to the northern states as per that system. For instance, Tamil Nadu, with 39 seats, would have gained 20 seats, while Uttar Pradesh, with 80 seats, would have gained 40 seats. The old system was based on an old census and would have penalised the southern states, which successfully controlled their population over the past two decades,” said Elangovan.

The INDIA bloc had defeated the delimitation bill, which got 298 votes in favour and 230 against it out of 528 members present and voting. The bill was presented as a constitution amendment bill and required a two-thirds majority, which could not be achieved due to opposition unity.

However, the relative strength of the INDIA bloc has changed over the past few months. As many as 20 TMC and 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have rebelled and may vote for the delimitation bill during the coming session.