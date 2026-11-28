ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Decides To Support Delimitation Bill As Stalin Chairs MPs Meet In Chennai

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with DMK chief MK Stalin. ( ANI )

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will support the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Parliament session on Monday, with DMK MP A. Raja saying their demand of 7.18% seat share in Lok Sabha "is being maintained".

"Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained," Raja said while speaking to the media after a meeting of all DMK MPs chaired by party supremo MK Stalin. The meeting was held at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' where members deliberated strategies on the floor of the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

"Of course, procedural issues are there; we will address them. If necessary, we will give an amendment," he said. DMK's support for the bill will be a major shot in the arm for the BJP-led central government's plan to get the bill passed. The party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha. On Friday, Stalin asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced.