DMK Decides To Support Delimitation Bill As Stalin Chairs MPs Meet In Chennai
The party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will support the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Parliament session on Monday, with DMK MP A. Raja saying their demand of 7.18% seat share in Lok Sabha "is being maintained".
"Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained," Raja said while speaking to the media after a meeting of all DMK MPs chaired by party supremo MK Stalin. The meeting was held at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' where members deliberated strategies on the floor of the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.
"Of course, procedural issues are there; we will address them. If necessary, we will give an amendment," he said.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the Union Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill, DMK MP A. Raja says, "Our consistent demand is that the share of 7.18% (seat share in Lok Sabha) should not be altered. Now it is being maintained. Of course, procedural issues are there; we… pic.twitter.com/b6sIUupb70— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026
DMK's support for the bill will be a major shot in the arm for the BJP-led central government's plan to get the bill passed. The party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha. On Friday, Stalin asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced.
The Dravidian party chief also said that the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.
"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests; nor will it depart from its principles," the party chief asserted.
The union government will introduce a fresh delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha, which includes a provision to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 50 per cent to give immediate effect to the women’s quota law. The fresh Bill also has a provision that seats reserved for women shall be allotted by rotation in a manner the Delimitation Commission may deem fit.
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