DMK To Lead November 11 Protest Against Election Commission For Conducting SIR In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Thursday announced they will organise a "major protest" at 10 am on November 11 to condemn the Election Commission of India (ECI) for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued by the SPA, they said despite most political parties opposing the SIR from the beginning, the Election Commission is "acting as a puppet of the Union government, with an authoritarian attitude". The statement said the ECI has launched the SIR in the state with only a few months left before Assembly elections.

The statement continued: "The ECI has tried to do this by keeping the BJP government as its protector, with the aim of targeting and eliminating minority and anti-BJP votes, by removing eligible voters and adding ineligible ones. The implementation of the SIR in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, without rectifying any irregularities that took place in Bihar, is taking away people's voting rights, and completely eroding democracy. Moreover, the ECI's haste raises doubts."