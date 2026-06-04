ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK To Stay Away From INDIA Bloc Meeting On June 8

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a major constituent of the Opposition INDIA alliance, has officially announced that the party will not participate in the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 8.

The DMK had already sought separate seating arrangements for party MPs in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement issued from the DMK headquarters in Chennai, the party said it has, from the very inception, stood as the foremost political movement to boldly oppose everything that runs counter to democracy, secularism and state's rights.

"On issues raised by other parties included in this meeting that harm the nation's welfare, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will always raise its voice," the party said.