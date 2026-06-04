DMK To Stay Away From INDIA Bloc Meeting On June 8
Stating that the sentiments of party cadres were hurt after betrayal by Congress, DMK said it will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting
Published : June 4, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a major constituent of the Opposition INDIA alliance, has officially announced that the party will not participate in the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on June 8.
The DMK had already sought separate seating arrangements for party MPs in the Lok Sabha.
In a statement issued from the DMK headquarters in Chennai, the party said it has, from the very inception, stood as the foremost political movement to boldly oppose everything that runs counter to democracy, secularism and state's rights.
"On issues raised by other parties included in this meeting that harm the nation's welfare, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will always raise its voice," the party said.
Since the formation of the INDIA alliance, the DMK has functioned as a central force within the coalition, it added. "It was none other than the DMK president, M K Stalin, who consistently raised the primary voice regarding key issues affecting the people of the nation," the party said.
Stating that the sentiments of party cadres were "deeply hurt by the betrayal" inflicted upon the DMK by the Congress party following the general assembly elections held in Tamil Nadu, the party noted that it will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting scheduled for June 8 in Delhi.
The rift between DMK and the Congress had already spilled over into the Parliament with DMK MP Kanimozhi recently writing to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements for DMK MPs, citing "changed political circumstances" after the split with the Congress.
The move is widely viewed as the first formal manifestation of the fracture within the INDIA bloc.
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