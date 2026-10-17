ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK MPs Meet Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Over SIR Row

President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin chairs a parliamentary party meeting with party MPs at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai ( IANS )

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members of parliament on Saturday adopted four resolutions, one of them demanding the immediate dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The resolutions were adopted by the DMK parliamentary party meeting chaired by party president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

It is understood that at the meeting, the DMK leaders resolved that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, "which was rushed through in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and several other states, systematically disenfranchised genuine voters".

The DMK highlighted the party's consistent opposition to the drive since July 2025 including in all-party meetings, legal challenges, and statewide agitations while accusing the poll panel of acting in a partisan manner.

The meeting, in its resolution, demanded the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and called for a thorough inquiry into his unilateral decisions.