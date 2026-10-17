DMK MPs Meet Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Over SIR Row
The meeting chaired by DMK President MK Stalin also called for return to traditional ballot paper voting instead of Electronic Voting Machines.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members of parliament on Saturday adopted four resolutions, one of them demanding the immediate dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
The resolutions were adopted by the DMK parliamentary party meeting chaired by party president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
It is understood that at the meeting, the DMK leaders resolved that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, "which was rushed through in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and several other states, systematically disenfranchised genuine voters".
வாக்குரிமையைப் பறிக்கும் SIR வேண்டாம்! மீண்டும் வாக்குச்சீட்டு முறையே வேண்டும்! இன்று நடைபெற்ற தி.மு.க. நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்கள் கூட்டத்தில் முக்கியத் தீர்மானங்கள்! 🔴 #SIR-ஐ முழுமையாக இரத்து செய்க! 🔴 தலைமைத் தேர்தல் ஆணையர் ஞானேஷ் குமாரைப் பதவிநீக்கம் செய்து விசாரித்திடுக! 🔴 ஜனநாயகத்திற்காகப் போராடும் மாணவர் இயக்கங்களுக்கு முழு ஆதரவு! 🔴 EVM-க்கு மாற்றாக மீண்டும் வாக்குச்சீட்டு முறையைக் கொண்டுவருக! SIR விவகாரத்தில் மாநிலத்துக்கு மாநிலம் மாறும் காங்கிரசின் நிலைப்பாட்டுக்கும், த.வெ.க.வின் மவுனத்துக்கும் கடும் கண்டனம்! மக்களின் வாக்குரிமையையும் இந்திய ஜனநாயகத்தையும் பாதுகாக்க, #SIR இரத்து மற்றும் வாக்குச்சீட்டு முறை ஆகிய இரு கோரிக்கைகளை வலியுறுத்திக் குடியரசுத் தலைவரிடம் கழக நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்கள் மனு அளிப்பார்கள்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 17, 2026
The DMK highlighted the party's consistent opposition to the drive since July 2025 including in all-party meetings, legal challenges, and statewide agitations while accusing the poll panel of acting in a partisan manner.
The meeting, in its resolution, demanded the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and called for a thorough inquiry into his unilateral decisions.
The party also expressed full support for the ongoing youth and student movements protesting election discrepancies, while sharply criticising the Congress and the TVK "for political opportunism and maintaining a silent, unholy nexus with the BJP".
It further announced that its MPs will submit a formal memorandum to the President, pressing for the complete scrapping of the SIR process, the return to traditional ballot paper voting instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to restore public trust, and the 100 per cent counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.
The meeting also passed a resolution criticising Congress and TVK "for adopting double standards" with regard to SIR.
Read More: