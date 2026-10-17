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DMK MPs Meet Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal Over SIR Row

The meeting chaired by DMK President MK Stalin also called for return to traditional ballot paper voting instead of Electronic Voting Machines.

President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin chairs a parliamentary party meeting with party MPs at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai
President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin chairs a parliamentary party meeting with party MPs at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members of parliament on Saturday adopted four resolutions, one of them demanding the immediate dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The resolutions were adopted by the DMK parliamentary party meeting chaired by party president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

It is understood that at the meeting, the DMK leaders resolved that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, "which was rushed through in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and several other states, systematically disenfranchised genuine voters".

The DMK highlighted the party's consistent opposition to the drive since July 2025 including in all-party meetings, legal challenges, and statewide agitations while accusing the poll panel of acting in a partisan manner.

The meeting, in its resolution, demanded the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and called for a thorough inquiry into his unilateral decisions.

The party also expressed full support for the ongoing youth and student movements protesting election discrepancies, while sharply criticising the Congress and the TVK "for political opportunism and maintaining a silent, unholy nexus with the BJP".

It further announced that its MPs will submit a formal memorandum to the President, pressing for the complete scrapping of the SIR process, the return to traditional ballot paper voting instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to restore public trust, and the 100 per cent counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

The meeting also passed a resolution criticising Congress and TVK "for adopting double standards" with regard to SIR.

Read More:

  1. TVK Criticises DMK Over SIR, Calls Stalin 'Primary Culprit' In 'Murder of Democracy'
  2. Tamil Nadu Bypolls: Ruling TVK Wins Both Seats; DMK Holds Ground As AIADMK Retains Substantial Vote Base

TAGGED:

DMK
SIR
GYANESH KUMAR
MK STALIN
DMK RESOLUTION ON GYANESH KUMAR

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