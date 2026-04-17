DMK MP Kanimozhi Criticises Delimitation, Terms It 'Greatest Assault On Federal Structure'
Kanimozhi demanded that Women's Reservation Act, which provides 33% quota for women in LS and state assemblies, be implemented from 2029 with same 543 seats.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Parliamentary Party leader and MP Kanimozhi on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, calling the delimitation process to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha as the "greatest assault on the federal structure".
Adorning a black saree in protest against the government over the three proposed legislations, Kanimozhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'kala teeka' jibe at her party's protest over women quota law amendment, and said, "Black is the colour of Goddess Kali."
Addressing the Lower House, she criticised the Centre's move to notify the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, in the Gazette last night, when one-third reservation for women legislators is being discussed in Parliament.
The DMK MP said, "I not only stand as a representative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but also eight crore people who have been told amidst the elections that their votes will count less and their voice in this Parliament will be diminished. It is really shocking. We are discussing the Bill here, so what was the need to notify it yesterday? What is the respect you have for this House? These three bills are disguised as if they are in support of reservation for women, constitute the single greatest assault on federal structure."
She further termed the population-based delimitation as an "injustice" to southern states, and said, "Five states have resisted the onslaught of the BJP and stood out as models for development. We listened to the government's call to control the population. We complied, and our fertility rates fell. In 2001, there was a government which listened to the voices of the South. We have to give you (the BJP) the credit where it's due. It gave 24 more years, because the then Parliament understood that this injustice needed to be addressed."
The DMK MP also questioned the need to increase the seats to 850 now and demanded that the women's reservation act, which provides 33 percent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, be implemented from 2029 with the same 543 seats. "The statement of objectives states that the demographics have changed, yet you are using 15-year-old 2011 census data to conduct delimitation. You are contradicting yourself. Most of the MPs might not even get a chance to speak in Parliament. Today, Tamil Nadu's fertility rate is 1.6, lower than that of France, Australia and the United States. We have completed a demographic transition. Uttar Pradesh's population has grown by 120 percent since 1971 and Tamil Nadu's only by 15 percent," the Parliamentarian added.
Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured no discrimination against southern states, saying that Tamil Nadu's representation in the Lok Sabha will increase from 39 to 59, maintaining a similar percentage in the House. However, Kanimozhi alleged that the Home Minister's statement was contrary to the constitutional amendment Bill.
Invoking Dravidian leader Periyar, the DMK leader said, "Contrary to what the Home Minister said yesterday, the Delimitation Bill clearly states that it will be on the basis of the latest census figures. The latest available census is 2011, and according to that, UP gains 13 seats, and Tamil Nadu loses 11. Our ideological leader, Periyar, taught us that 'Justice is not giving everyone the same thing, justice is giving every person what they need and deserve.'"
"The Bill is vague and leaves everything open. This means that the party in the majority gets to choose which Census to use to draw the electoral map. This shows non-application of mind or a mind determined to push its own agenda on this country. The Delimitation Commission will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Union government, with no consultation with the Chief Justice of India, states or the Parliament. States get associate members who are not allowed to vote or sign, except to sit and watch from the wings," she added.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Amit Shah assured that the representation of the southern states would not be affected by delimitation.
Presenting numbers, Shah noted, "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76 percent. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97 percent."
Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 percent of the 543 seats in the House, and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44.
"Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all. Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 percent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38, which will be 4.65 percent," he said.
"Tamil Nadu has 39 seats, which is 7.18 percent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss. Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 percent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 percent," he added.