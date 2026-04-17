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DMK MP Kanimozhi Criticises Delimitation, Terms It 'Greatest Assault On Federal Structure'

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Parliamentary Party leader and MP Kanimozhi on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, calling the delimitation process to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha as the "greatest assault on the federal structure".

Adorning a black saree in protest against the government over the three proposed legislations, Kanimozhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'kala teeka' jibe at her party's protest over women quota law amendment, and said, "Black is the colour of Goddess Kali."

Addressing the Lower House, she criticised the Centre's move to notify the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, in the Gazette last night, when one-third reservation for women legislators is being discussed in Parliament.

The DMK MP said, "I not only stand as a representative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but also eight crore people who have been told amidst the elections that their votes will count less and their voice in this Parliament will be diminished. It is really shocking. We are discussing the Bill here, so what was the need to notify it yesterday? What is the respect you have for this House? These three bills are disguised as if they are in support of reservation for women, constitute the single greatest assault on federal structure."

She further termed the population-based delimitation as an "injustice" to southern states, and said, "Five states have resisted the onslaught of the BJP and stood out as models for development. We listened to the government's call to control the population. We complied, and our fertility rates fell. In 2001, there was a government which listened to the voices of the South. We have to give you (the BJP) the credit where it's due. It gave 24 more years, because the then Parliament understood that this injustice needed to be addressed."

The DMK MP also questioned the need to increase the seats to 850 now and demanded that the women's reservation act, which provides 33 percent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, be implemented from 2029 with the same 543 seats. "The statement of objectives states that the demographics have changed, yet you are using 15-year-old 2011 census data to conduct delimitation. You are contradicting yourself. Most of the MPs might not even get a chance to speak in Parliament. Today, Tamil Nadu's fertility rate is 1.6, lower than that of France, Australia and the United States. We have completed a demographic transition. Uttar Pradesh's population has grown by 120 percent since 1971 and Tamil Nadu's only by 15 percent," the Parliamentarian added.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier assured no discrimination against southern states, saying that Tamil Nadu's representation in the Lok Sabha will increase from 39 to 59, maintaining a similar percentage in the House. However, Kanimozhi alleged that the Home Minister's statement was contrary to the constitutional amendment Bill.