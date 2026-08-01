ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Moves Supreme Court Seeking Immediate Release Of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The DMK on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The party has submitted that Karnataka must strictly follow the apex court's final 2018 verdict and comply with the directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

"Direct the State of Karnataka / Respondent No. 1 to forthwith and fully implement the direction of the CWRC dated July 28, 2026, as affirmed by the CWMA on July 30, 2026, by ensuring a flow of 3,500 cusecs per day at Biligundlu for the period of 15 days commencing from date of the order passed by this Hon'ble Court, and to make good the shortfall in compliance from July 29, 2026 onwards," the DMK said in its plea.

It also sought a direction to Karnataka to "make good the accumulated backlog of about 9.46 TMC due at Biligundlu as on July 26, 2026, computed on the pro-rata/distress-sharing basis, by ensuring releases such that about 7,000 cusecs per day is realised at Biligundlu over a period of 15 days", it said.