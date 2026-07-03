ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Moves SC Against TN CM, Other's Statements On Karur Stampede

New Delhi: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi has moved the Supreme Court to be impleaded in the Karur stampede case, seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused from making public remarks on the CBI probe or engaging with victims’ families while the investigation is underway.

The stampede occurred during a public meeting organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), resulting in the death of 41 persons and injuries to 142 others.

The application was filed in a special leave petition in which the Supreme Court on October 13, 2025, transferred the investigation into the September 27, 2025 Karur stampede to the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former apex court-judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

The application urged the Supreme Court to allow the state to extend ex-gratia aid, jobs, and welfare measures to victims’ families only as per court‑mandated safeguards and after placing the plan before the CBI, so that the probe’s integrity and witness evidence remain unaffected.