DMK MLA Who Said He Will 'Handle' CM Vijay In Assembly Arrested From Thoothukudi
DMK MLA Markandeyan was arrested from his residence after his purported derogatary and threatening speech at an event organised to thank the electorate of Vilathikulam.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Police Monday arrested opposition DMK's Vilathikulam MLA, G V Markandeyan, for making derogatory and intimidating speech against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, officials said.
Markandeyan's arrest follows the July 3 arrest of his fellow member from the Assembly and former Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan.
On Saturday(July 18, 2026), Markandeyan spoke at an event in his constituency, thanking the electorate for choosing him. During the speech, the MLA purportedly made certain objectionable remarks. He purportedly threatened Vijay, stating that his party would 'handle' him in the Legislative Assembly.
Markandeyan also took exception to the comments made by Vijay's sarcastic remark at the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi's father and patriarch of the DMK, MK Stalin who lost from his Kolathur seat.
The legislator was picked up by a District police team, from his residence. A few of his supporters gathered at his house and sloganeered against the cops calling them as handmaidens of the TVK government.
The police action follows a complaint from a ruling TVK functionary Balasubramanian preferred with the District Crime Branch. The arrested MLA has been taken to the District Police Officer for interrogation.
He has been booked under sections 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult meant to provoke a breach of the public peace) and 353(2) – (circulation of rumors, false information, or alarming news intended to promote hatred, enmity, or ill-will between different religious, racial, linguistic, or regional groups) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.
He is likely to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.
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