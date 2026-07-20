ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK MLA Who Said He Will 'Handle' CM Vijay In Assembly Arrested From Thoothukudi

DMK MLA from Vilathikulam, G V Markandeyan, being arrested by the Police from his Thoothukudi district residence, on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Police Monday arrested opposition DMK's Vilathikulam MLA, G V Markandeyan, for making derogatory and intimidating speech against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, officials said.

Markandeyan's arrest follows the July 3 arrest of his fellow member from the Assembly and former Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan.

On Saturday(July 18, 2026), Markandeyan spoke at an event in his constituency, thanking the electorate for choosing him. During the speech, the MLA purportedly made certain objectionable remarks. He purportedly threatened Vijay, stating that his party would 'handle' him in the Legislative Assembly.

Markandeyan also took exception to the comments made by Vijay's sarcastic remark at the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi's father and patriarch of the DMK, MK Stalin who lost from his Kolathur seat.