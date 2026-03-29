DMK Manifesto Promises Financial Assistance For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs
The party announced a coupon worth Rs 8,000 for women who do not pay income tax to choose and buy new or replace household items.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Sunday released the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s election manifesto which promises a slew of incentives for women including Rs 2,000 per month under Kalaignar scheme.
Speaking at the party headquarters here, Stalin said the DMK government had delivered on its promises and would build on existing schemes if re-elected. The party also announced the ‘Illatharasi’ scheme, a coupon worth Rs 8,000 for women who do not pay income tax to choose and buy new or replace household items such as televisions.
The manifesto drafting committee led by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Parliamentary Party Leader Kanimozhi had submitted the party's election manifesto to Stalin a few days ago. Earlier, Stalin paid floral tributes to the portraits of Periyar, Perarignar Anna, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, and Prof Anbazhagan.
Following this, he honored members of the DMK manifesto drafting committee including Kanimozhi, TKS Elangovan, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and TRB Raja—by draping traditional shawls over them.
Key Highlights of the DMK Election Manifesto:
1) Monthly financial assistance for women will be increased to Rs 2,000.
2) The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be expanded to cover students up to Class VIII .
3) Coverage under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme will be increased to ₹10 lakhs.
4) Procurement price for milk will be increased by Rs 5 per litre. The special relief assistance provided during the fishing ban period will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.
5) The special relief assistance provided during the lean fishing season will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.
6) Loans with a subsidy of up to Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to women's self-help groups.
7) Financial assistance provided under the 'Pudhumai Penn' (Modern Woman) and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' (Son of Tamil) schemes will be increased to Rs 1,500.
8) Assistance allowance for persons with disabilities will be increased to Rs 2,500.
9) The old-age pension will be increased to Rs 2,000.
10) Ten lakh new concrete houses will be constructed across Tamil Nadu.
11) Laptops will be provided to 35 lakh higher education students.
12) 1.5 lakh vacant government posts will be filled immediately.
13) 8th Pay Commission will be constituted.
14) A Classical Tamil Conference will be held in Chennai.
15) Employment opportunities will be created for 50 lakh youth.
16) By 2030, 'TIDEL Neo' parks will be established in every district.
17) Consecration ceremonies (Kumbabishekam) will be conducted for 5,000 temples.
18) Procurement price for paddy will be increased to Rs 3,500 per quintal.
19) 50 new 'Semmozhi' (Classical Tamil) parks will be established.
20) Over the next five years, 10,000 new buses will be operated across Tamil Nadu.
21) Sports hostels equipped with food and accommodation facilities will be established in every district.
22) Financial assistance provided to the children of journalists will be doubled.
23) 1,000 childcare centers will be established.
24) Women who do not pay income tax will be provided with a coupon worth Rs 8,000, named the 'Illatharasi Coupon' (Homemaker's Coupon). The coupon can be utilized to purchase household appliances.
25) Specific development schemes will be implemented for the Delta, Northern, Western, and Southern districts. The procurement price for sugarcane will be increased to Rs 4,500 per tonne.
26) Training will be provided to 4,00,000 individuals under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.
27) Information Technology exports will be increased from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.
28) New modern cities will be established near Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Salem.
29) Modern pump sets—exempt from electricity metering will be provided to 2 million farmers currently receiving free electricity.
30) Ten handloom parks will be established across Tamil Nadu.
31) Digital learning centers equipped with Wi-Fi facilities will be set up in all government colleges throughout Tamil Nadu.
32) Cancer treatment centers will be established in 11 districts, including Cuddalore, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli.
33) The number of dialysis units in government hospitals ranging from the district to the block levels will be doubled.
34) 'Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme,' announced for government employees and teachers, will be implemented.
35) Maximum loan limit available through TAMCO for minorities to start business ventures will be raised to ₹30 lakh.
36) Net cultivated area will be expanded to 5 million hectares.
37) To enable the younger generation to learn about the history of the Language Agitation, an exhibition center featuring modern library facilities will be established in Pollachi.
38) Awards will be presented to transgender and transwomen individuals who have excelled in various professional fields.
39) A 'Virtual Business Platform' will be created to market products from Tamil Nadu's MSME enterprises on a global scale.
40) 'Chief Minister's Creative Centers' will be established in all legislative Assembly constituencies.
Also Read
MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Seek Return From Kolathur, Chepauk In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026; Skip 3 Ministers