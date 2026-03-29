ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Manifesto Promises Financial Assistance For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Sunday released the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s election manifesto which promises a slew of incentives for women including Rs 2,000 per month under Kalaignar scheme.

Speaking at the party headquarters here, Stalin said the DMK government had delivered on its promises and would build on existing schemes if re-elected. The party also announced the ‘Illatharasi’ scheme, a coupon worth Rs 8,000 for women who do not pay income tax to choose and buy new or replace household items such as televisions.

The manifesto drafting committee led by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Parliamentary Party Leader Kanimozhi had submitted the party's election manifesto to Stalin a few days ago. Earlier, Stalin paid floral tributes to the portraits of Periyar, Perarignar Anna, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, and Prof Anbazhagan.

Following this, he honored members of the DMK manifesto drafting committee including Kanimozhi, TKS Elangovan, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and TRB Raja—by draping traditional shawls over them.

Key Highlights of the DMK Election Manifesto:

1) Monthly financial assistance for women will be increased to Rs 2,000.

2) The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be expanded to cover students up to Class VIII .

3) Coverage under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme will be increased to ₹10 lakhs.

4) Procurement price for milk will be increased by Rs 5 per litre. The special relief assistance provided during the fishing ban period will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000.

5) The special relief assistance provided during the lean fishing season will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

6) Loans with a subsidy of up to Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to women's self-help groups.

7) Financial assistance provided under the 'Pudhumai Penn' (Modern Woman) and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' (Son of Tamil) schemes will be increased to Rs 1,500.

8) Assistance allowance for persons with disabilities will be increased to Rs 2,500.

9) The old-age pension will be increased to Rs 2,000.

10) Ten lakh new concrete houses will be constructed across Tamil Nadu.

11) Laptops will be provided to 35 lakh higher education students.

12) 1.5 lakh vacant government posts will be filled immediately.

13) 8th Pay Commission will be constituted.

14) A Classical Tamil Conference will be held in Chennai.

15) Employment opportunities will be created for 50 lakh youth.

16) By 2030, 'TIDEL Neo' parks will be established in every district.

17) Consecration ceremonies (Kumbabishekam) will be conducted for 5,000 temples.

18) Procurement price for paddy will be increased to Rs 3,500 per quintal.