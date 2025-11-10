ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK, CPI-M, Congress In SC against SIR Of Electoral Roll In TN, WB

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Election Commission’s directive for a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandram.

The lawyer, appearing for the CPI(M), requested the bench to allow the plea to be heard on Tuesday, along with a separate plea filed by the DMK against the SIR in the state. “We will see,” the CJI said. The West Bengal Congress Committee has also approached the apex court seeking relief in connection with the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

The matter was mentioned by a lawyer today before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The counsel requested the bench to list the matter for tomorrow. It was contended before the bench that pleas challenging SIR are already due to come up tomorrow.

The bench said it is only seized of Bihar SIR matter and the prerogative to list matter in connection with the SIR in West Bengal SIR, before a bench, lies with CJI. The counsel submitted that a petition related to Tamil Nadu is also listed before the bench tomorrow. After hearing brief submissions, the bench said, "alright, we will find out".