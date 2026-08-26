DMK Chief Stalin Weighs Dynastic Concerns As Party Gears Up For Overhaul
Following its election defeat, the DMK is restructuring its leadership, with Kanimozhi seeking a larger role amid concerns over dynastic succession politics, reports Pandiaraj. P
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Chennai: After losing its dominance in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly elections, DMK has embarked on the task of changing the party’s administrative structure. The decision comes after the party’s field investigation committee received feedback about the reasons for the election defeat.
On August 22, the DMK Executive Committee, led by party president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed a resolution to establish strict age limits and tenure caps for local party leadership positions. The decision will affect branch, city corporation, union, and district secretaries.
Following the Executive Committee’s resolution, the party leadership began preparations for the DMK’s 16th internal elections. The process is expected to trigger structural shifts from top state leadership down to local branch organisations. It will also pave the way for second- and third-tier leaders to assume key leadership roles.
Despite holding key roles as the DMK’s women’s wing secretary and deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi rarely visited the party's Anna Arivalayam headquarters, appearing only for crucial high-level meetings alongside top leadership.
However, following the DMK's defeat in the 2026 assembly elections, she has become a regular presence at headquarters. On days without parliamentary sessions or constituency events in Thoothukudi, she now meets with party volunteers and administrators in her dedicated office.
Sources said that her supporters had been insisting that she somehow assume the role of party general secretary or principal secretary in the upcoming organisational changes.
“At the latest executive panel committee meeting held on August 22, Kanimozhi made it clear that during the upcoming changes in the party, women should be given responsibilities based on 33 per cent reservation,” they said.
“While party executives have continuously met with Kanimozhi and urged her to act, she has already conveyed the concerns and feedback of both supporters and administrators directly to DMK chief Stalin,” a source familiar with the development said.
Anna Arivalayam insiders suggest that if veteran leader Duraimurugan steps down due to advanced age, Kanimozhi or another high-ranking incumbent is likely to succeed him as the party's general secretary.
However, sources said the DMK chief was weighing this decision carefully, aware that elevating both Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi to top leadership roles could trigger severe criticism over dynastic succession politics.
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