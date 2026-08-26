ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK Chief Stalin Weighs Dynastic Concerns As Party Gears Up For Overhaul

Chennai: After losing its dominance in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly elections, DMK has embarked on the task of changing the party’s administrative structure. The decision comes after the party’s field investigation committee received feedback about the reasons for the election defeat.

On August 22, the DMK Executive Committee, led by party president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed a resolution to establish strict age limits and tenure caps for local party leadership positions. The decision will affect branch, city corporation, union, and district secretaries.

DMK Executive Committee Meeting (ETV Bharat)

Following the Executive Committee’s resolution, the party leadership began preparations for the DMK’s 16th internal elections. The process is expected to trigger structural shifts from top state leadership down to local branch organisations. It will also pave the way for second- and third-tier leaders to assume key leadership roles.

Despite holding key roles as the DMK’s women’s wing secretary and deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi rarely visited the party's Anna Arivalayam headquarters, appearing only for crucial high-level meetings alongside top leadership.