ETV Bharat / bharat

DMK's Arguments Against Women-Quota Law Tweaks Fear Mongering: Kumaraswamy In Lok Sabha

Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy speaks in the House during the special sitting of the Budget Session 2026, during a debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and delimitation, in New Delhi on Friday, April 17, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday described the DMK's arguments against bills to tweak the women-quota law as "fear mongering" and said they do not represent the views of the southern states. The DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu, has been vehemently opposing the bills and has raised concerns that they would adversely impact the southern states.

During a discussion on the bills in the Lok Sabha, Kumaraswamy, who has been the chief minister of Karnataka twice, said the Congress is not prepared to handle the massive change and that the party has lost touch with people and does not know how to cope with this transformation. Terming the DMK's arguments "fear mongering", the heavy industries minister said those represent the party's own views and not those of the southern states.

"The Congress, which has lost the capacity to think independently, lost its ability to develop its own arguments, is now being led by the DMK's narrative," he alleged, adding that the Opposition under the Congress has got into the habit of scaring people and creating a doomsday scenario about everything the government says.

Kumaraswamy also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who he claimed does not understand the head or tail of caste-based reservation, had argued at one point in time that reservation should be proportional to the size of the caste population, but alleged that he does not want to extend the same argument to Parliamentary representation.

"Rahul Gandhi called himself the younger brother of (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) M K Stalin sometime back, but it appears that after the seat-sharing dispute, the elder brother is angry with the younger brother. The younger brother is still looking for some love from the older brother...," he said.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader was making an apparent reference to the differences between the Congress and the DMK on seat-sharing for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.